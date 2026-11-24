ETV Bharat / technology

Apple May Bring Back Product (RED) With Red HomePod mini 2 And AirPods Max 2

In picture - Apple Homepod mini 2 ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple is reportedly set to revive its (PRODUCT)RED programme with red versions of the HomePod mini 2 and AirPods Max 2. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, both products could launch around World AIDS Day on December 1, 2026.

These products will be part of Apple's annual fundraiser for The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in developing countries. Apple has been a partner for 20 years. It is worth noting that the company has not launched a new (PRODUCT)RED device for some years, but Gurman's report says red products are coming back.

Design of the new devices The HomePod mini 2 will have a full red mesh cover. The small speaker currently comes in pink, green, blue, white, and midnight shades, and costs $149 in the United States (US) and Rs 18,900 in India. The AirPods Max 2 will reportedly look a little different. They are said to have a silver finish with white mesh ear cushions and a white headband, with only the Digital Crown in red. Notably, the headphones are not sold in silver at present and cost $549 in the US and Rs 74,900 in India.