Apple May Bring Back Product (RED) With Red HomePod mini 2 And AirPods Max 2
Apple is reportedly preparing red versions of HomePod mini 2 and AirPods Max 2 around World AIDS Day.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple is reportedly set to revive its (PRODUCT)RED programme with red versions of the HomePod mini 2 and AirPods Max 2. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, both products could launch around World AIDS Day on December 1, 2026.
These products will be part of Apple's annual fundraiser for The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in developing countries. Apple has been a partner for 20 years. It is worth noting that the company has not launched a new (PRODUCT)RED device for some years, but Gurman's report says red products are coming back.
Apple stores are already receiving lots of inventory ahead of the release.— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) November 23, 2026
Design of the new devices
The HomePod mini 2 will have a full red mesh cover. The small speaker currently comes in pink, green, blue, white, and midnight shades, and costs $149 in the United States (US) and Rs 18,900 in India.
The AirPods Max 2 will reportedly look a little different. They are said to have a silver finish with white mesh ear cushions and a white headband, with only the Digital Crown in red. Notably, the headphones are not sold in silver at present and cost $549 in the US and Rs 74,900 in India.
Why this launch matters?
Typically, a portion of the proceeds from (PRODUCT)RED sales goes to The Global Fund, helping support AIDS programmes in developing countries. During the holiday season, people tend to buy gifts, so these special-edition products could sell well.
Gurman adds that Apple has also made a red AirPods Wrist Strap and a red Apple Watch Sport Band, which could launch alongside the two audio devices.
Apple has not yet announced the new colours officially, though reports say the preparations are nearly complete.
For people who like Apple products and want to support a good cause, both devices could be a strong choice. Red always draws the eye, and it feels even better when a purchase supports a cause.