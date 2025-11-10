ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Plans To Upgrade Its Satellite Features On iPhone And Sign A $1 Billion-A-Year Deal With Google For Gemini: Reports

Hyderabad: Cupertino-based tech giant Apple plans to upgrade its satellite features for the iPhone. According to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tech company is preparing loads of next-generation upgrades for its iPhone’s satellite connectivity. Along with this, Apple is also planning to run its own satellite services instead of depending on telecommunication companies like Globalstar, SpaceX, Viasat, Echostar, and others. It is worth noting that Globalstar is Apple’s partner for satellite communication services.

The main idea of Apple is to make iPhones more useful in remote areas and emergency situations. It already offers Emergency SOS via satellite, which enables users to connect with rescue teams, even where there is no cellular service. This was introduced in 2022 with the iPhone 14.

What are the possible upgrades?

The report states that Apple will develop an Application Programming Interface (API), which will support satellite connections in its default apps, such as Phone, Messages, Safari, Photos, and others. With the help of this API, even third-party developers will be able to add satellite connectivity to their apps.

It will allow Apple Maps to work offline, enabling users to navigate from one destination to another without the need for a cell or Wi-Fi connection, or to pre-download maps.

The upgrade in satellite communication services will allow users to add photos to messages and also enhance the stability of the satellite connection.

iPhone users currently need to point their smartphone towards the sky to operate the satellite connection. The upcoming system will enable users to establish this connection without the need to point their phone towards the sky to send SOS messages.