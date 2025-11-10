Apple Plans To Upgrade Its Satellite Features On iPhone And Sign A $1 Billion-A-Year Deal With Google For Gemini: Reports
The report suggests that Apple would run its own satellite services rather than depend on other telecommunications companies.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 2:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Cupertino-based tech giant Apple plans to upgrade its satellite features for the iPhone. According to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tech company is preparing loads of next-generation upgrades for its iPhone’s satellite connectivity. Along with this, Apple is also planning to run its own satellite services instead of depending on telecommunication companies like Globalstar, SpaceX, Viasat, Echostar, and others. It is worth noting that Globalstar is Apple’s partner for satellite communication services.
The main idea of Apple is to make iPhones more useful in remote areas and emergency situations. It already offers Emergency SOS via satellite, which enables users to connect with rescue teams, even where there is no cellular service. This was introduced in 2022 with the iPhone 14.
What are the possible upgrades?
The report states that Apple will develop an Application Programming Interface (API), which will support satellite connections in its default apps, such as Phone, Messages, Safari, Photos, and others. With the help of this API, even third-party developers will be able to add satellite connectivity to their apps.
It will allow Apple Maps to work offline, enabling users to navigate from one destination to another without the need for a cell or Wi-Fi connection, or to pre-download maps.
The upgrade in satellite communication services will allow users to add photos to messages and also enhance the stability of the satellite connection.
iPhone users currently need to point their smartphone towards the sky to operate the satellite connection. The upcoming system will enable users to establish this connection without the need to point their phone towards the sky to send SOS messages.
Along with these, Apple could improve its 5G networks on the iPhones by allowing them to connect directly with satellites for increased coverage.
Gurman’s report states that the basic features would be free, but customers will have to pay their phone carriers for advanced features.
|Features
|Details
|API Development
|Apple to develop an API for satellite connections, enabling third-party apps to add satellite connectivity.
|Offline Apple Maps
|Apple Maps to work offline, allowing navigation without cell or Wi-Fi
|Satellite Features
|5G Network Improvement
|iPhones to connect directly with satellites for increased coverage
Apple will sign a $1 billion a year deal with Google for Gemini
Another report from Gurman states that Apple is planning to sign a $1 billion-a-year deal with Google. It will be custom-made with Google’s Gemini AI model, powering the tech giant’s revamped Siri.
The report suggests that the deal is in its final stages and would enable Apple to integrate Google’s AI technology with Siri. It will mark a major shift in the company’s approach to artificial intelligence (AI).
This integration is said to enhance Siri’s ability to understand context, produce information, and perform complex tasks. According to the report, the revamped Siri is codenamed Linwood and is said to be introduced in the iOS 26.4 update.
In the long run, the integration of Gemini-powered Siri will enable Apple to create an AI-powered smart home ecosystem, including security cameras, updated Apple TV, HomePod mini, and Home Hub (similar to Amazon’s Echo devices)