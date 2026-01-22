ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Plans To Transform Siri Into A Full-Fledged AI Chatbot In iOS27 Update: Report

Hyderabad: Apple plans to redesign the native virtual assistant, Siri, this year by making it into the company’s first artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. According to a report shared by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the AI-powered chatbot, codenamed Campos, will be deeply integrated into Apple’s iOS, iPadOS, and macOS operating systems. The tech giant intends to replace the existing Siri interface.

The report mentions that users will be able to access AI-powered Siri by speaking the “Siri” command or by holding the side button on their iPhone or iPad devices. They will be able to interact with the new AI chatbot using voice and text inputs, similar to the ones available from Google (Gemini), OpenAI (ChatGPT), Anthropic (Claude AI), and others.

Gurman also highlights that the revamped Siri would be integrated into the iOS 27 update, and could be showcased as the main highlights in Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) presentation this year.

AI-powered Siri