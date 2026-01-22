Apple Plans To Transform Siri Into A Full-Fledged AI Chatbot In iOS27 Update: Report
The new AI-powered Siri will allow users to chat with it using text or voice commands, similar to AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Claude.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple plans to redesign the native virtual assistant, Siri, this year by making it into the company’s first artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. According to a report shared by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the AI-powered chatbot, codenamed Campos, will be deeply integrated into Apple’s iOS, iPadOS, and macOS operating systems. The tech giant intends to replace the existing Siri interface.
The report mentions that users will be able to access AI-powered Siri by speaking the “Siri” command or by holding the side button on their iPhone or iPad devices. They will be able to interact with the new AI chatbot using voice and text inputs, similar to the ones available from Google (Gemini), OpenAI (ChatGPT), Anthropic (Claude AI), and others.
Gurman also highlights that the revamped Siri would be integrated into the iOS 27 update, and could be showcased as the main highlights in Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) presentation this year.
AI-powered Siri
Campos or the AI-powered Siri is a crucial part of Apple’s strategy to get back on track with other tech giants in the AI race, especially after the underwhelming Apple Intelligence rollout. The tech giant also delayed Siri AI upgrades indefinitely, for which it received a lot of backlash. To jumpstart its AI ambitions, Apple signed a multi-year partnership with Google, under which Apple's next-generation Foundation Models will be built on Gemini models and cloud infrastructure and help power Apple Intelligence and new Siri.
Gurman’s report mentions that Campos will run Google’s most powerful custom AI model, which would be comparable to the Gemini 3 AI model. This model is internally known as Apple Foundation Models version 11, says the report.
Gurman’s report mentioned that Apple is developing an AI-powered wearable pin, equipped with multiple cameras, a speaker, microphones, and wireless charging. The device could be released as early as 2027, the report said. These products are expected to compete directly with OpenAI's upcoming AI hardware, led by former Apple design head Jony Ive. Notably, OpenAI is working on multiple audio-based products where ChatGPT would work as an operating system.