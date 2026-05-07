Apple To Let Users Choose Third-Party AI Models To Power Siri And Apple Intelligence With iOS 27: Report
Extensions — internally named — feature will allow users to select from rival AI models such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude, according to Bloomberg’s report.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple is planning to make a significant strategic shift in its ecosystem by opening its Apple Intelligence floodgates to other Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies. According to Bloomberg’s report, the Cupertino-based tech giant will allow users to choose from multiple third-party artificial intelligence (AI) models to power features across iOS, rather than relying on the default Apple Intelligence setup. The third-party AI models will include OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and Anthropic’s Claude. This means that Apple’s native voice assistant will only function as a wrapper, running AI features using third-party AI models.
Bloomberg mentions that these generative AI models can be selected and accessed by users through a new feature internally known as Extensions. It will be used to power Apple Intelligence features, and juice Apple’s most used AI tools such as Siri, Writing Tools, and Image Playground.
The report mentions that the upgrade can be seen in iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27.
A dedicated section for Extensions and different voices for AI models
Bloomberg highlights that Apple is also expected to introduce a dedicated section within the App Store to manage all third-party AI extensions for Siri, leading to the native voice assistant to integrate bigger changes.
The reported upgrade could also include the ability to use different voices for different AI models. It means that if a user selects the Gemini AI model, it will have a distinct voice compared to Claude AI, ChatGPT, or even Apple’s Siri.
The report noted that Apple plans to clarify that it will not be responsible for content generated by third-party AI models, even when the tech giant continues to offer its own AI capabilities alongside external models.
Other additions in iOS 27
Bloomberg earlier reported that Apple is expected to feature AI-powered photo editing tools, a Siri mode within the camera app, and new ways to create custom passes in the Wallet app. Apple is expected to replace the Visual Intelligence experience and integrate it into the main camera interface.
ChatGPT loses its exclusive spot
Apple partnered with OpenAI in 2024 to integrate ChatGPT into iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, powering Apple Intelligence on supported iPhones, iPads, and Macs. The system combines generative AI with personal context to help users communicate, work, and create. While Apple Intelligence launched on schedule, the promised AI-powered Siri was delayed and is now expected in 2026. In January 2026, Apple announced a multi-year deal with Google to base future Apple Foundation Models on Gemini models and cloud infrastructure, aiming to enhance Apple Intelligence features, including the revamped Siri. Apple also integrated Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet 4 into Xcode 26 for AI-assisted coding. From iOS 27, users will be able to choose Gemini or Claude alongside ChatGPT for Apple Intelligence features like Writing Tools and Image Playground, making ChatGPT one of several supported AI models rather than the exclusive option.