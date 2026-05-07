ETV Bharat / technology

Apple To Let Users Choose Third-Party AI Models To Power Siri And Apple Intelligence With iOS 27: Report

The upgrade is reported to be seen in iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 ( Image Credit: ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Apple is planning to make a significant strategic shift in its ecosystem by opening its Apple Intelligence floodgates to other Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies. According to Bloomberg’s report, the Cupertino-based tech giant will allow users to choose from multiple third-party artificial intelligence (AI) models to power features across iOS, rather than relying on the default Apple Intelligence setup. The third-party AI models will include OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and Anthropic’s Claude. This means that Apple’s native voice assistant will only function as a wrapper, running AI features using third-party AI models.

Bloomberg mentions that these generative AI models can be selected and accessed by users through a new feature internally known as Extensions. It will be used to power Apple Intelligence features, and juice Apple’s most used AI tools such as Siri, Writing Tools, and Image Playground.

The report mentions that the upgrade can be seen in iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27.

A dedicated section for Extensions and different voices for AI models

Bloomberg highlights that Apple is also expected to introduce a dedicated section within the App Store to manage all third-party AI extensions for Siri, leading to the native voice assistant to integrate bigger changes.

The reported upgrade could also include the ability to use different voices for different AI models. It means that if a user selects the Gemini AI model, it will have a distinct voice compared to Claude AI, ChatGPT, or even Apple’s Siri.