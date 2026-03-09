After Launching Budget Devices, Apple Now Plans To Introduce 3 Super-Premium ‘Ultra’ Devices: Report
Mark Gurman in the Power On newsletter mentions that the iPhone Ultra, AirPods Ultra, and MacBook Ultra will be launched this year.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple is preparing to introduce premium products into its existing lineup this year. According to Bloomberg's Power On newsletter by Mark Gurman, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch three new "Ultra"-class devices, which sit above the company's existing flagship offerings. Gurman, in his newsletter, notes that Apple's entry-level and mid-range segments are now well-established. Devices such as the Apple Watch SE, iPad 11, and MacBook Neo offer an affordable entry point into the iOS ecosystem. However, Apple seems to be introducing a new "super-premium" segment, which is designed for users who are willing to pay significantly more for cutting-edge hardware.
Apple's Ultra devices
Gurman mentions that the three Ultra devices include the iPhone Ultra, AirPods Ultra, and MacBook Ultra. The iPhone Ultra is expected to be the much-awaited Apple's first foldable phone. It will be priced at $2,000 (around Rs 1.85 lakh), which will feature a large inner folding display and under-display sensors, allowing components such as the front camera to be hidden beneath the screen. The iPhone Ultra, if released this year, could become Apple’s most ambitious and expensive smartphone, potentially overshadowing the rest of the iPhone range.
Gurman highlights that the AirPods Ultra is positioned above the current AirPods Pro models at the top of the lineup. The AirPods Ultra will feature computer-vision cameras to feed Visual Intelligence data to Siri. This enables the voice assistant to interpret surroundings and deliver more contextual responses. It reflects Apple’s broader push towards AI-powered features.
The third device, MacBook Ultra, Gurman says, will feature a touch-enabled OLED display. It will be the first time that Apple equips a touch display in its Mac lineup. This addition could raise prices of the device by up to 20 per cent compared to the existing MacBook Pro models powered by M-series chipsets. The MacBook Ultra would sit above the existing MacBook Pros rather than replacing the devices. This offers a new option for professionals seeking advanced display technology.
Gurman emphasises that Apple may not apply the “Ultra” branding to every product, even though the label is already familiar across its ecosystem, with examples including the Apple Watch Ultra and CarPlay Ultra. He added that future expansions could include foldable OLED iPads and larger, more powerful iMacs, extending Apple’s super-premium approach across more categories.