ETV Bharat / technology

After Launching Budget Devices, Apple Now Plans To Introduce 3 Super-Premium ‘Ultra’ Devices: Report

Hyderabad: Apple is preparing to introduce premium products into its existing lineup this year. According to Bloomberg's Power On newsletter by Mark Gurman, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch three new "Ultra"-class devices, which sit above the company's existing flagship offerings. Gurman, in his newsletter, notes that Apple's entry-level and mid-range segments are now well-established. Devices such as the Apple Watch SE, iPad 11, and MacBook Neo offer an affordable entry point into the iOS ecosystem. However, Apple seems to be introducing a new "super-premium" segment, which is designed for users who are willing to pay significantly more for cutting-edge hardware.

Apple's Ultra devices

Gurman mentions that the three Ultra devices include the iPhone Ultra, AirPods Ultra, and MacBook Ultra. The iPhone Ultra is expected to be the much-awaited Apple's first foldable phone. It will be priced at $2,000 (around Rs 1.85 lakh), which will feature a large inner folding display and under-display sensors, allowing components such as the front camera to be hidden beneath the screen. The iPhone Ultra, if released this year, could become Apple’s most ambitious and expensive smartphone, potentially overshadowing the rest of the iPhone range.