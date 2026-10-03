ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Plans Stricter Mac Privacy Controls Amid Growing AI Agent Risks: Everything To Know

Hyderabad: Apple said it plans to add new privacy measures to its Mac operating system, warning users about growing risks associated with allowing third-party software, including AI agents , to access all of the data on Macs.

Apple said it will introduce new controls to ensure that Mac users who want to grant an app 'Full Disk Access' can only do so "with very explicit user action".

Notably, granting Full Disk Access means handing over controls to system files, mail, messages, browsing history, and more.

On ​Apple's iPhones and iPads, a single app cannot access data inside another ​app by default, but Macs have an option for 'Full Disk Access', used to allow backup apps to function properly with a user's permission. However, Apple says that some developers are using Full Disk Access in ways that could put users at risk, exposing everything on their systems without users’ full knowledge and understanding.