Apple Plans Stricter Mac Privacy Controls Amid Growing AI Agent Risks: Everything To Know
Citing growing privacy risks from increasingly capable AI agents, Apple said it will introduce stricter Mac controls for granting apps Full Disk Access.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 10:50 AM IST
Hyderabad: Apple said it plans to add new privacy measures to its Mac operating system, warning users about growing risks associated with allowing third-party software, including AI agents, to access all of the data on Macs.
Apple said it will introduce new controls to ensure that Mac users who want to grant an app 'Full Disk Access' can only do so "with very explicit user action".
Notably, granting Full Disk Access means handing over controls to system files, mail, messages, browsing history, and more.
On Apple's iPhones and iPads, a single app cannot access data inside another app by default, but Macs have an option for 'Full Disk Access', used to allow backup apps to function properly with a user's permission. However, Apple says that some developers are using Full Disk Access in ways that could put users at risk, exposing everything on their systems without users’ full knowledge and understanding.
"As AI agents become increasingly capable and autonomous, the risks associated with this level of access will grow substantially. We are committed to ensuring users clearly understand these risks before granting such access, so they can make informed decisions about their own data and privacy," Apple said in a post.
This comes after Meta's AI agent Muse was accused of reading private messages on a Mac without even granting 'Full Disk Access'. Apple, however, denied the possibility and said access to Apple's Messages app is strictly opt-in.
"You have to enable both Full Disk Access and the Messages connector for Muse to be able to read your Messages content," an Apple spokesperson said. "It can't read your Messages unless you do this. And it can be revoked at any time."
In recent times, a sudden increase in the use of AI agents across the board. These tools act on a user's behalf to carry out complex tasks, such as cancelling unused subscriptions or haggling for better prices. However, these agents often require users to grant full access to personal files and apps to work as intended.
Back in August, OpenAI released an opt-in feature for the ChatGPT Mac app that allowed it to read, summarise, write, and send text messages on users’ behalf. That also required users to enable Full Disk Access so it could obtain the information from the Apple Messages app. The new change from Apple will be built around granting this permission.