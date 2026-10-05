ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Plans Lightweight, Touchscreen OLED MacBook Pro As New CEO Takes Hands-On Role In Design Teams: Report

Hyderabad: Apple's MacBook Pro is the best-performing device in the Cupertino-based tech giant's portfolio of MacBooks , but it is quite thick and heavy, especially when compared to the slimmer and lighter Air models. However, the upcoming Pro model could be thinner and considerably lighter than current models while also adding support for a touchscreen.

The current 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Max chip weighs around 2.15 kg, whereas the 15-inch MacBook Air weighs only about 1.5 kg. While the report does not reveal the exact weight reduction for the MacBook Pro, it is expected to be more noticeable on the larger model.

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that the next-generation MacBook Pro models will have several design changes with a re-engineered internal layout that includes miniaturised and rearranged components to reduce the overall weight of the device.

Alongside a slimmer and lighter body, the redesigned laptop is also tipped to feature a touchscreen OLED panel, which will be a first for the MacBook. Several other reports in the past have also pointed towards this feature alongside a Dynamic Island-style cutout or interface element for Apple's laptop.

This comes at the same time as the new CEO, John Ternus, is said to have taken a significant interest in both of Apple's design teams across industrial design and human interface. According to Gurman, prior to John Ternus becoming CEO, the company announced that these teams would be reporting to the company CEO.

This was one of the key responsibilities Ternus took on while transitioning into the new role. Also, this does not come as a surprise considering Ternus was in charge of hardware engineering before taking on the mantle.

In addition to hardware changes for the MacBook, Apple is also said to be working on several software changes to account for the hardware. According to the report, macOS Golden Gate (the latest Mac operating system) will receive changes to support touch input and the Dynamic Island.

The new MacBook Pro is expected to be launched next month and draw power from the existing M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, instead of featuring higher-end variants from the M6 family.