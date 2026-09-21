Apple Pay Set To Launch In India Next Month, May Support UPI Payments
Apple Pay is expected to launch in India in October, possibly with UPI support, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple's payment service, Apple Pay, could launch in India as early as next month, in October, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter.
Apple first launched Apple Pay in the United States (US) nearly 12 years ago in 2014, but the service has still not arrived in India, one of the world's biggest digital payments markets. Although Apple has been steadily growing its presence in India in recent years, Apple Pay's launch has taken far longer than expected.
Reports suggest Apple has been in talks with Indian banks and payment networks for several months.
Card payments and UPI support
Apple Pay mainly works through stored card details. Users can securely save their card information on their Apple device and then pay at any compatible terminal using Face ID or Touch ID, without needing to take out their physical card or open a separate app.
Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is India's most widely used digital payment system. allowing instant transfers and payments. According to Gurman, Apple Pay can also support UPI in India. If this happens, it would make the service far easier for ordinary users to adopt. However, some other reports suggest UPI support may not be available at launch.
Which banks will it start with?
A Reuters report suggests Apple Pay could launch in India first with Axis Bank credit cards. Talks are still ongoing with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, though no final agreement has been reached with either. It is expected that Apple Pay will launch without UPI support initially, with more banks and features added gradually over time.
Back in February, a separate Bloomberg report said ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, along with card networks Visa and Mastercard, were in discussions to launch Apple Pay in India by mid-2026. This deadline has since passed. In August, further reports suggested the service may launch without UPI support to begin with.
Once launched, Apple Pay will make contactless payments simpler for iPhone and other Apple device users in India. Apple is expected to expand the service gradually through partnerships with more banks, with Axis Bank likely to be the first major partner. The move could strengthen India's digital payments ecosystem further, and eventually combining card payments with UPI could make the experience even smoother for users.
Apple also cuts jobs at Fitness+
In the same newsletter, Gurman reported that Apple is cutting jobs within its Apple Fitness+ division. The cuts come several months after Gurman first revealed that Apple was reconsidering the future of the workout service.
According to Gurman, Apple let go of a small number of Fitness+ employees this past week, including staff who worked on the audio side of the service, such as the Time to Walk and Time to Run sessions. New audio episodes will now be released less often, although Gurman says they are not being stopped completely for now.
These job cuts come while Fitness+ remains under internal review at Apple. Gurman has previously said Apple is not satisfied with the financial performance of the service. He has also suggested that Fitness+ could eventually be merged into an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered subscription service called Health+.
This idea gained more attention after Apple moved its health and fitness teams under the Services division, which is led by Eddy Cue.