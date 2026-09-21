ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Pay Set To Launch In India Next Month, May Support UPI Payments

Initially, the service will be available only with Axis Bank cards, while discussions with other banks are ongoing. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple's payment service, Apple Pay, could launch in India as early as next month, in October, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter.

Apple first launched Apple Pay in the United States (US) nearly 12 years ago in 2014, but the service has still not arrived in India, one of the world's biggest digital payments markets. Although Apple has been steadily growing its presence in India in recent years, Apple Pay's launch has taken far longer than expected.

Reports suggest Apple has been in talks with Indian banks and payment networks for several months.

Card payments and UPI support

Apple Pay mainly works through stored card details. Users can securely save their card information on their Apple device and then pay at any compatible terminal using Face ID or Touch ID, without needing to take out their physical card or open a separate app.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is India's most widely used digital payment system. allowing instant transfers and payments. According to Gurman, Apple Pay can also support UPI in India. If this happens, it would make the service far easier for ordinary users to adopt. However, some other reports suggest UPI support may not be available at launch.

Which banks will it start with?

A Reuters report suggests Apple Pay could launch in India first with Axis Bank credit cards. Talks are still ongoing with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, though no final agreement has been reached with either. It is expected that Apple Pay will launch without UPI support initially, with more banks and features added gradually over time.