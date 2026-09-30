ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Pay Is Now Available In India Across iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch: How To Use

Apple Pay is now available for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch in India. Mac support will be added soon ( Apple )

New Delhi: Apple Pay is finally available in India across iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, enabling users to pay in stores, in apps, and on the web at retailers without requiring to type in PINs or use OTPs at checkout. The service will soon arrive for Mac as well.

Customers with Axis Bank-issued Visa and Mastercard credit cards can add their cards to Apple Pay and use them not only for in-store and online payments across the country but also for NFC transactions—meaning users can tap their iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch at POS machines for payments. Earlier this month, a report suggested that Apple Pay will also allow UPI payments in India, but the service currently lacks support. Apple Pay currently supports Axis Bank-issued Visa and Mastercard credit cards (Apple) “India is home to a dynamic and digitally savvy population that continues to embrace a cashless future while expecting the highest standards of security and privacy, and we’re so excited to bring Apple Pay to users in India today,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “Apple Pay makes everyday payments with a card easy, secure, and private — from simply tapping to pay in stores without an extra app, PIN, or OTP to checking out online without repeatedly entering payment information.” Apple Pay security While announcing the launch of Apple Pay in India, the Cupertino-based tech giant assured users of security and privacy. It said that when customers use a card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device or on Apple servers, nor are they shared by Apple with the merchant. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored in the Secure Element—an industry-standard certified chip designed to store the payment information safely on the device.