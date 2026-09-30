Apple Pay Is Now Available In India Across iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch: How To Use
Apple says that Apple Pay does not store actual card numbers on devices or its servers, or share them with merchants.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 10:07 AM IST
New Delhi: Apple Pay is finally available in India across iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, enabling users to pay in stores, in apps, and on the web at retailers without requiring to type in PINs or use OTPs at checkout. The service will soon arrive for Mac as well.
Customers with Axis Bank-issued Visa and Mastercard credit cards can add their cards to Apple Pay and use them not only for in-store and online payments across the country but also for NFC transactions—meaning users can tap their iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch at POS machines for payments.
Earlier this month, a report suggested that Apple Pay will also allow UPI payments in India, but the service currently lacks support.
“India is home to a dynamic and digitally savvy population that continues to embrace a cashless future while expecting the highest standards of security and privacy, and we’re so excited to bring Apple Pay to users in India today,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “Apple Pay makes everyday payments with a card easy, secure, and private — from simply tapping to pay in stores without an extra app, PIN, or OTP to checking out online without repeatedly entering payment information.”
Apple Pay security
While announcing the launch of Apple Pay in India, the Cupertino-based tech giant assured users of security and privacy. It said that when customers use a card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device or on Apple servers, nor are they shared by Apple with the merchant. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored in the Secure Element—an industry-standard certified chip designed to store the payment information safely on the device.
"Apple does not retain transaction information that can be tied back to the user. Their transactions stay between the user, the merchant, and their bank or card issuer," Apple said.
How to set up and use Apple Pay
Apple users can easily set up Apple Pay. They can add a card directly to Apple Wallet via the latest version of the Axis Bank app. Alternatively, they can open the Wallet app on iPhone, tap the plus sign, and follow the steps to add an eligible card.
Once a user adds a card to their Apple device, they can start using Apple Pay right away. To use Apple Pay in stores, users need to follow the steps below:
- Double-click the side button or Home button
- Authenticate using Face ID, Touch ID, or a device passcode if prompted
- Hold the top of the iPhone or display of the Apple Watch near the contactless reader to pay
Users can also make online payments with Apple Pay on iPhone and iPad across apps or on the web without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in contact information, card details, or shipping and billing information. When prompted to pay, they can simply select Apple Pay and carry on the transaction. The support will be available on Mac soon.
Additionally, when using Apple Pay, users will continue to earn the rewards and benefits offered by their credit or debit cards. Apple has already onboarded millions of merchants across India for Apple Pay and expects to add even more merchants and apps over time.
With its launch in India, Apple Pay is now available in more than 90 countries and regions, and works with more than 11,000 bank and network partners worldwide.