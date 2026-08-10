ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Pay Could Launch In India By Late 2026, Without UPI Support: Report

Hyderabad: Apple is preparing to launch its digital wallet and payment service, Apple Pay in India later this year, highlighting the company's aim to enter the country's digital payments market. According to Business Standard, Apple plans to roll out Apple Pay in India in late September or October. Upon launch, the service is expected to work only with credit cards from networks like Visa and Mastercard. Support for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will be initially absent, with future integration remaining a possibility.

Three people familiar with the plans told the publication that Apple is also holding talks with major card-issuing banks about how transaction revenue will be shared. This launch would give Apple Pay a foothold in India's premium credit card segment.

How the service will work?

Once launched, users will be able to add eligible cards to Apple Wallet and make contactless payments using an iPhone or iPad at supported payment terminals, using near-field communication (NFC) technology.