Apple Pay Could Launch In India By Late 2026, Without UPI Support: Report
Apple is reportedly preparing to launch Apple Pay in India later this year, starting with card-based payments, though UPI support won't be available at launch.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple is preparing to launch its digital wallet and payment service, Apple Pay in India later this year, highlighting the company's aim to enter the country's digital payments market. According to Business Standard, Apple plans to roll out Apple Pay in India in late September or October. Upon launch, the service is expected to work only with credit cards from networks like Visa and Mastercard. Support for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will be initially absent, with future integration remaining a possibility.
Three people familiar with the plans told the publication that Apple is also holding talks with major card-issuing banks about how transaction revenue will be shared. This launch would give Apple Pay a foothold in India's premium credit card segment.
How the service will work?
Once launched, users will be able to add eligible cards to Apple Wallet and make contactless payments using an iPhone or iPad at supported payment terminals, using near-field communication (NFC) technology.
The report notes that UPI support is unlikely to be part of the initial rollout, as Apple would first need approval from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), along with a partner bank to sponsor the service. Due to this, Apple Pay is expected to launch using the same card-based system the company already offers in other countries.
Reports suggest Apple is seeking a fee of 15 to 20 basis points per transaction, while some banks are pushing for a lower rate of around 10 basis points. It is worth noting that, this fee would be paid out of banks' interchange revenue, and not charged directly to customers or merchants.
This is not the first sign of Apple's payment plans in India. Earlir this year, Bloomberg revealed that Apple had already been in discussions with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank about launching a payment service in the country. The company is also said to be in talks with global payment networks Mastercard and Visa as part of these preparations.
Apple has not yet officially confirmed a launch date, pricing structure, or the full range of features Apple Pay will offer when it eventually arrives in India.