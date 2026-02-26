ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Pay Coming To India? iPhone Maker In Talks With Banks To Launch Payment Service By Mid-2026: Report

Hyderabad: Apple may finally be getting ready to launch its Apple Pay service in India. The company is reportedly in talks with several major banks and global payment networks to bring the service to Indian users and tap into one of the world's fastest-growing fintech markets.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is already in discussion with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank, along with Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc networks to bring Apple Pay to the country.

Apple reportedly plans to introduce its digital payments service in India around mid-2026, though the timeline remains flexible. The launch of Apple Pay in India would mark a significant step for the iPhone maker's plans to expand beyond devices and enter into services in a country where it already sees a growing consumer base.

The tech giant is not only increasing manufacturing capacity in India but is also expanding its retail footprint with its Apple Stores, which now stand at five: Apple BKC (Mumbai), Apple Saket (New Delhi), Apple Hebbal (Bengaluru), Apple Koregaon Park (Pune), and Apple Noida (Delhi NCR). Apple plans to open three more stores in the country, with the sixth outlet already underway in Borivali.