ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Patches Bug That Let Law Enforcement Access Deleted Messages

Hyderabad: Apple has issued a software update for iPhones and iPads addressing a security flaw that enabled law enforcement to restore messages that had been deleted or set to disappear automatically from messaging apps. The security notice published on the tech giant’s website mentions that "notifications marked for deletion could be unexpectedly retained on the device." It is because notifications displaying message content were being cached on devices for up to a month, even after the original messages had been removed.

The security issue was first brought to light by independent news outlet 404 Media, which mentioned that the FBI had successfully extracted deleted Signal messages from an iPhone using forensic tools. Investigators were able to do so because message content displayed in notifications had been stored inside the phone's internal database, continuing well beyond the point of deletion within the Signal app itself.

Following 404 Media’s report, Signal president Meredith Whittaker confirmed that the company had formally approached Apple to address the problem. He took on Bluesky — an alternative to X (formerly known as Twitter) — and stated that notifications for deleted messages "shouldn't remain in any OS notification database."