Apple Patches Bug That Let Law Enforcement Access Deleted Messages
Apple's new software update for iPhones and iPads fixes a bug, allowing law enforcement to extract deleted or auto-disappearing messages from messaging apps.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 10:41 AM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has issued a software update for iPhones and iPads addressing a security flaw that enabled law enforcement to restore messages that had been deleted or set to disappear automatically from messaging apps. The security notice published on the tech giant’s website mentions that "notifications marked for deletion could be unexpectedly retained on the device." It is because notifications displaying message content were being cached on devices for up to a month, even after the original messages had been removed.
The security issue was first brought to light by independent news outlet 404 Media, which mentioned that the FBI had successfully extracted deleted Signal messages from an iPhone using forensic tools. Investigators were able to do so because message content displayed in notifications had been stored inside the phone's internal database, continuing well beyond the point of deletion within the Signal app itself.
Following 404 Media’s report, Signal president Meredith Whittaker confirmed that the company had formally approached Apple to address the problem. He took on Bluesky — an alternative to X (formerly known as Twitter) — and stated that notifications for deleted messages "shouldn't remain in any OS notification database."
Privacy concerns regarding the bug
The report also raised serious concerns among privacy advocates when they learned that the FBI has a way to read deleted or auto-disappearing messages. Instant messaging platforms, such as Signal and WhatsApp, offer a disappearing messages feature that automatically deletes conversations after a user-defined period. The tool is valued especially by journalists, activists, and others who require secure communications and need assurance that sensitive conversations cannot be recovered from their devices when authorities seize them.
Apple's respond
Apple has not publicly explained why notification content was being logged. It did not respond to requests for comment on the matter. However, the release of the software update suggests that the storage of deleted or auto-disappearing messages was unintentional, a software bug rather than a deliberate design decision. The Cupertino-based tech giant has also backported the fix for users still running the older iOS 18 operating system.
We are very happy that today Apple issued a patch and a security advisory. This comes following @404mediaco reporting that the FBI accessed Signal message notification content via iOS despite the app being deleted.— Signal (@signalapp) April 22, 2026
Apple’s advisory confirmed that the bugs that allowed this to…
Following the release of the software update, Signal on X expressed its gratitude towards Apple for fixing the bug soon. The instant message platform also mentioned that its users are required to install the patch to resolve the issue.