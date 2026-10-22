Apple Ordered To Allow Rival App Stores In Australia Starting March 2027
Australia's Federal Court has ordered Apple to allow rival app stores, direct app downloads and other payment options for Australian iPhone users from March 2027.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Australia's Federal Court has ordered Apple to allow rival app stores, direct app downloads, and other payment services for Australian users from March 1, 2027.
The orders follow the court's August 2025 finding that Apple misused its market power by limiting how apps are shared and paid for. They cover users whose Apple Account region is Australia. Members of the Apple Developer Programme around the world can also take part.
What Apple must now allow?
Apple must let users find, download, install, and update apps through rival stores and websites. It cannot charge for access or get in the way of their use. Developers must get the tools they need on mostly the same terms as for App Store sharing. Apple cannot punish them for using rival stores or payment services.
Developers will also be able to offer other ways to pay and link to them, even inside App Store apps.
Apple cannot force them to offer its own payment system alongside others. It also cannot make them report these sales or let Apple check them.
Developers can offer lower prices through rival payment services, and Apple cannot stop them.
Limits on Apple's fees
The ruling also limits what Apple can charge. It cannot charge for purchases made through other payment services or websites in apps shared outside the App Store. For App Store apps, fees are capped at the level charged for payments for physical goods or services. Apple may add genuine and reasonable extra costs it faces for digital purchases.
Apple also cannot make alternative sharing depend on developers selling content bought elsewhere through its own payment system.
Security checks will stay
Apps downloaded outside the App Store must still pass an automated security or privacy scan. They must also be notarised by Apple or a qualified third party. However, Apple cannot set unfair barriers to installation or otherwise block other ways of sharing apps. Any extra security rules for rival payments must be necessary and fair, and developers must be given an explanation beforehand.
Apple can remove or disable apps installed from outside its store only in set cases. These include harmful content, real security risks or legal needs. It cannot stop rival stores or third-party apps from being pre-installed on iPhones. However, it does not have to offer rival stores in its own App Store.
Apple to appeal
According to Reuters ' report, Apple said it plans to appeal and will ask the court to pause the orders. It cited its intellectual property rights and the security of the App Store.
The changes will take effect at 12 noon Melbourne time on March 1, 2027. The Cupertino-based tech giant can provide evidence between February 1 and February 15 to ask for more time to implement the changes.