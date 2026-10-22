ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Ordered To Allow Rival App Stores In Australia Starting March 2027

Representational Image ( Image Credit: Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Australia's Federal Court has ordered Apple to allow rival app stores, direct app downloads, and other payment services for Australian users from March 1, 2027.

The orders follow the court's August 2025 finding that Apple misused its market power by limiting how apps are shared and paid for. They cover users whose Apple Account region is Australia. Members of the Apple Developer Programme around the world can also take part.

What Apple must now allow? Apple must let users find, download, install, and update apps through rival stores and websites. It cannot charge for access or get in the way of their use. Developers must get the tools they need on mostly the same terms as for App Store sharing. Apple cannot punish them for using rival stores or payment services. Developers will also be able to offer other ways to pay and link to them, even inside App Store apps. Apple cannot force them to offer its own payment system alongside others. It also cannot make them report these sales or let Apple check them. Developers can offer lower prices through rival payment services, and Apple cannot stop them. Limits on Apple's fees