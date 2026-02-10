ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Opens Applications for Swift Student Challenge 2026: Dates, Eligibility, Rules, Rewards

Hyderabad: Apple has started accepting applications for the Swift Student Challenge. It is an annual global competition for students who want to become developers, creators, and entrepreneurs. The submissions for the challenge are open till February 28, 2026. In the competition, student developers are expected to create an application (app) that tackles issues in their community or beyond, using Apple’s developer tools. The winners of the Challenge are invited to Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino for a three-day programme.

Apple says that the Swift Student Challenge has offered thousands of student developers an opportunity to showcase their creativity and coding skills via app backgrounds and learn real-world skills, which will eventually boost their careers.

Apple Swift Student Challenge 2026: Eligibility

The participants in the Apple Swift Student Challenge 2026 cannot be full-time developers and must meet the minimum age requirement in their country. For instance, in India and the US, the minimum age for participants is 13. While in China, Israel, South Korea, and several European countries, the age is 14. Regions such as Czechia, France, Greece, and others must be 15 years old.

Apple clearly states that participants must either be studying or have graduated (within 90 days) from an accredited academic institution, homeschool programme, or Apple Developer Academy. Moreover, STEM and high school students (who have finished schooling within 6 months), or who are either waiting to join or have been accepted to a recognised university, are also eligible for Apple’s student challenge.