Apple Noida Opens Tomorrow As iPhone Maker's Fifth Retail Store In India: Everything To Know

Hyderabad: Apple is expanding its retail presence in India with its latest store opening in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The tech giant has already previewed the Apple Noida store and will open its doors to the public on December 11, 2025.

Located in DLF Mall of India, the country’s largest shopping and entertainment destination, the Apple Noida will be the first retail store in the city and fifth in the country. The store follows Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune, both of which were launched in September.

The new Apple Noida retail store includes the company’s latest generation iPhone 17 Series, MacBook Air with M4 chip, MacBook Pro with M5 chip, AirPods Pro 3, along with other products and services. Apart from this, customers will also receive personalised support and expert guidance, just like other Apple stores in the country. Visitors can also participate in Today at Apple sessions at Apple Noida.

“Connection is at the heart of everything we do in Apple retail, and we’re excited to open the doors to a new store built for community and creativity with Apple Noida," Deirdre O’ Brien, Senior Vice President of Retail and People, said. "Our team members are thrilled to deepen our connections with customers across this vibrant city and help them experience the best of Apple.”

Apple Noida

Apple Noida includes more than 80 team members. Customers can take advantage of the experts in the retail store to get a personalised setup and support on Apple products. This helps first-time users to make a quick and seamless switch to iOS, and also explore Apple Trade In and financing options. They can also explore product tables and avenues showcasing Apple services like Apple Music and Apple TV.