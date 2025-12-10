Apple Noida Opens Tomorrow As iPhone Maker's Fifth Retail Store In India: Everything To Know
The Cupertino-based tech giant claims that Apple Noida runs on 100 per cent renewable energy and is carbon neutral.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 7:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple is expanding its retail presence in India with its latest store opening in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The tech giant has already previewed the Apple Noida store and will open its doors to the public on December 11, 2025.
Located in DLF Mall of India, the country’s largest shopping and entertainment destination, the Apple Noida will be the first retail store in the city and fifth in the country. The store follows Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune, both of which were launched in September.
The new Apple Noida retail store includes the company’s latest generation iPhone 17 Series, MacBook Air with M4 chip, MacBook Pro with M5 chip, AirPods Pro 3, along with other products and services. Apart from this, customers will also receive personalised support and expert guidance, just like other Apple stores in the country. Visitors can also participate in Today at Apple sessions at Apple Noida.
“Connection is at the heart of everything we do in Apple retail, and we’re excited to open the doors to a new store built for community and creativity with Apple Noida," Deirdre O’ Brien, Senior Vice President of Retail and People, said. "Our team members are thrilled to deepen our connections with customers across this vibrant city and help them experience the best of Apple.”
Apple Noida
Apple Noida includes more than 80 team members. Customers can take advantage of the experts in the retail store to get a personalised setup and support on Apple products. This helps first-time users to make a quick and seamless switch to iOS, and also explore Apple Trade In and financing options. They can also explore product tables and avenues showcasing Apple services like Apple Music and Apple TV.
Customers who shop for Apple products online can use the Apple Pickup service, which allows them to collect an order in-store according to their convenience.
Apple allows its customers to order directly from any store location across the country.
For customers who own a business, the new retail store provides a Dedicated Business team which offers tailored support, device management, and tools to help businesses of all sizes grow.
Similar to other retail stores by Apple, the tech giant claims that Apple Noida also runs on 100 per cent renewable energy and is carbon neutral.
Customers can download exclusive Apple Noida wallpapers and listen to an Apple Music playlist themed on Noida by exploring the apple.com/in/retail/noida website.
Today at Apple sessions
As mentioned earlier, Apple Noida store will also hold Today at Apple sessions, which provide daily experiences led by Apple Creatives, allowing customers to inspire learning and creativity across photography, art, music, and coding. Sessions include:
- Tips: Work Smarter on Mac
- Tips: Get Active with Apple Watch
- Workshop: Take Better Photos on iPhone
- Kids: Code Your First App
Customers can book Today at Apple sessions online to explore new skills and get more out of their Apple devices.
Apple Noida also allows Shop with a Specialist over Video, enabling customers to resolve their queries by talking to an Apple products expert via a video call.