Apple Nears $4 Trillion Valuation As iPhone 17 Series Sales Beat Expectations
The initial online delivery time of the iPhone 17 Series in China was long, as the waiting period for a few models extended until mid-October.
Published : October 21, 2025 at 12:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has risen to an all-time valuation, inching closer to becoming only the third company to hit a $4 trillion market capitalisation. The jump in value is being credited to the success of the company's recently launched iPhone 17 series. According to a report from Counterpoint, Apple’s latest smartphone series has outperformed its predecessor in early sales in China and the US. The newest model outsold the iPhone 16 Series by 14 per cent during its first 10 days of availability in both countries.
Since then, Apple’s shares have jumped by 4.2 per cent to $262.9, giving the company a market capitalisation of about $3.9 trillion. This makes it the second most valuable company in the world, following Nvidia, the AI-chipset company. The third company on the list is Microsoft, with over $3 trillion market capitalisation. Back in July 2025, Satya Nadella-led software major also reached the $4 trillion valuation.
Evercore ISI, a New York-based institutional equities research, sales, and trading division of Evercore, added Apple’s share to its Tactical Outperform List. This was done because the brokerage expects the tech giant to surpass market expectations for the Q4 from October to December 2025 and showcase an optimistic result. Evercore ISI analysts, in a note, mentioned that the recent introduction of online orders in China might indicate positive growth in iPhone 17 Series sales for Q4.
The iPhone 17 Series was launched on September 9, 2025, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the iPhone Air. Pre-orders of the smartphone series began in China in September. However, the initial online delivery time of the lineup in the country was very high, which led to the waiting period of a few models extending up to mid-October.
A few reports also mention that the iPhone Air—the slimmest phone from the brand—was sold out within minutes of its pre-order becoming available. It is worth noting that Apple held the prices of its newest iPhone Series steady in China.
Apple shares fell earlier this year due to strong competition in China and uncertainty over how it would handle high US tariffs on countries such as China and India. However, the company’s stock had risen modestly since early August as it pledged $100 billion in additional US investment, which could help the tech giant to sidestep potential tariffs.