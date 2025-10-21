ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Nears $4 Trillion Valuation As iPhone 17 Series Sales Beat Expectations

Hyderabad: Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has risen to an all-time valuation, inching closer to becoming only the third company to hit a $4 trillion market capitalisation. The jump in value is being credited to the success of the company's recently launched iPhone 17 series. According to a report from Counterpoint, Apple’s latest smartphone series has outperformed its predecessor in early sales in China and the US. The newest model outsold the iPhone 16 Series by 14 per cent during its first 10 days of availability in both countries.

Since then, Apple’s shares have jumped by 4.2 per cent to $262.9, giving the company a market capitalisation of about $3.9 trillion. This makes it the second most valuable company in the world, following Nvidia, the AI-chipset company. The third company on the list is Microsoft, with over $3 trillion market capitalisation. Back in July 2025, Satya Nadella-led software major also reached the $4 trillion valuation.

Evercore ISI, a New York-based institutional equities research, sales, and trading division of Evercore, added Apple’s share to its Tactical Outperform List. This was done because the brokerage expects the tech giant to surpass market expectations for the Q4 from October to December 2025 and showcase an optimistic result. Evercore ISI analysts, in a note, mentioned that the recent introduction of online orders in China might indicate positive growth in iPhone 17 Series sales for Q4.