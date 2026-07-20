ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Hikes Music And Apple One Prices In India And Other Global Markets

Hyderabad: Apple has raised prices for Apple Music and select Apple One bundles across the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), Europe and several other markets, with the new rates already in effect. However, in India, only the prices of Apple Music has seen a price bump, leaving the Apple One plans to retail the same as before.

Revised prices in India and worldwide

The individual Apple Music plan in India now costs Rs 139 a month, up from Rs 119. The family plan, which supports up to six people, has risen to Rs 229 from Rs 179, while the student plan now costs Rs 69 a month, up from Rs 59. Apple One bundles in India starts at Rs 195 for Individual plan and Rs 365 for Family plan.

Apple Music Prices in India Tier New Price Old Price Individual Rs 139 Rs 119 Family Rs 229 Rs 179 Student Rs 69 Rs 59 Apple One Prices in India Tier New Price Old Price Individual unchanged Rs 195 Family unchanged Rs 365

In the US, the individual plan has increased by a to $11.99 from $10.99, while the family plan has jumped from $16.99 to $19.99. The student tier now costs $6.99, up from $5.99. Apple One's family and Premier plans in the US have gone up to $27.95 from $25.95, and $39.95 from $37.95, respectively. Notably, the individual tier remains unchanged at $19.95.