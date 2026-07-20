Apple Hikes Music And Apple One Prices In India And Other Global Markets
Apple has increased Apple Music and Apple One prices across India, the US, the UK and Europe, citing rising music licensing costs industry-wide.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has raised prices for Apple Music and select Apple One bundles across the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), Europe and several other markets, with the new rates already in effect. However, in India, only the prices of Apple Music has seen a price bump, leaving the Apple One plans to retail the same as before.
Revised prices in India and worldwide
The individual Apple Music plan in India now costs Rs 139 a month, up from Rs 119. The family plan, which supports up to six people, has risen to Rs 229 from Rs 179, while the student plan now costs Rs 69 a month, up from Rs 59. Apple One bundles in India starts at Rs 195 for Individual plan and Rs 365 for Family plan.
|Apple Music Prices in India
|Tier
|New Price
|Old Price
|Individual
|Rs 139
|Rs 119
|Family
|Rs 229
|Rs 179
|Student
|Rs 69
|Rs 59
|Apple One Prices in India
|Tier
|New Price
|Old Price
|Individual
|unchanged
|Rs 195
|Family
|unchanged
|Rs 365
In the US, the individual plan has increased by a to $11.99 from $10.99, while the family plan has jumped from $16.99 to $19.99. The student tier now costs $6.99, up from $5.99. Apple One's family and Premier plans in the US have gone up to $27.95 from $25.95, and $39.95 from $37.95, respectively. Notably, the individual tier remains unchanged at $19.95.
Similar to the US, prices in Europe have gone up by the same amount, but in euros. Individual plans now cost €11.99, Student plans are €6.99, and Family plans are €19.99. In the UK, an Individual plan now costs £11.99, while a Family plan is £19.99.
Why prices have gone up?
The company mentioned rising music licensing costs as the reason behind the increase. This marks the first global Apple Music price rise in almost four years, following the previous hike in October 2022. It is only the second time Indian subscribers have faced an increase, after prices moved from Rs 99 to Rs 119 in late 2024. The change comes amid what analysts have dubbed "streamflation", a wider trend of gradual price rises across major streaming platforms.
How Apple compares to rivals?
Despite the increase, Apple Music remains cheaper than Spotify, which raised its US Premium plan to $12.99 earlier this year. YouTube Music, which also increased its individual plan in April, is now priced level with Apple Music. In India, however, YouTube Music continues to be the most affordable option among major streaming services.
Apple has not clarified whether the additional revenue from the price rise will be passed on to artists, a question raised by some subscribers following the announcement.