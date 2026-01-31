Apple May Not Launch Standard iPhone 18 In 2026, And We Finally Know Why
Apple is expected to split its iPhone launch window into Fall and Spring, shifting the launch of the standard iPhone 18 model to 2027.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 12:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple is reportedly planning to make big changes to its annual iPhone release cycle in 2026. We've heard multiple times that the standard iPhone 18 model will be delayed to the Spring next year (2027) and launch alongside the second-gen iPhone Air and the affordable iPhone 18e. Meanwhile, the premium offerings, including the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the first-ever iPhone Fold, will be launched in the Fall 2026.
Now, a new report from Nikkei Asia reiterates the information, claiming the chip shortage as the reason for the renewed release cycle and to "minimise any potential production hiccups while mass-producing its first-ever foldable iPhone".
As per the report, the iPhone 18 is scheduled to launch at some point in the first half of the year 2027 alongside the next iPhone Air, which sits in line with older reports that claim the release of the standard iPhone is being delayed to the Spring.
The shift in the release strategy could also help Apple not only better manage supply chain resources but also focus its marketing efforts on the iPhone Fold. According to Nikkei Asia, the move "is intended to optimise resources and maximise revenue and profits from premium models amid surging prices for memory chips".
Apple has long followed an annual iPhone release timeline, where it launches the new iPhone models in September every year. The SE version, which now comes with an "e" moniker, was the only iPhone model which wasn't included in its Fall release. The main iPhone series includes the Pro variants, standard model, and one variation of the standard iPhone (read—mini or Plus).
The first mini model was released in 2020 as part of the iPhone 12 series, and the successor came as the iPhone 13 mini in 2021. However, low sales pushed Apple to replace the compact device in favour of a big screen Plus model in 2022, launched as part of the iPhone 14 series. This model continued for three generations, until the iPhone 16 series, for people who just wanted a big screen without having to spend a fortune on the Pro Max model.
On the sales side, the Plus model also failed to achieve the success Apple had hoped it would, leading to its discontinuation and being replaced by a new super-slim Air version in 2025, which accompanied the iPhone 17 series.
In the Spring of 2025, Apple also released the iPhone 16e, an affordable version of the iPhone 16 lineup, and a spiritual successor to the iPhone SE devices.
While the standard iPhone 17 received never-ending praises for offering all the right upgrades, both the 'e' and 'Air' variants failed to incite buyers at large. Splitting the iPhone launch window into Spring and Fall may not only solve shipment issues but also give these devices time to shine outside the shadow of the Pro iPhone models. However, it remains to be seen whether these devices will be able to stand their ground before the standard iPhone 18 in 2027.