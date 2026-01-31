ETV Bharat / technology

Apple May Not Launch Standard iPhone 18 In 2026, And We Finally Know Why

The Apple iPhone 18 could be launched alongside the iPhone Air 2 and iPhone 18e in 2027 ( Image Credits: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple is reportedly planning to make big changes to its annual iPhone release cycle in 2026. We've heard multiple times that the standard iPhone 18 model will be delayed to the Spring next year (2027) and launch alongside the second-gen iPhone Air and the affordable iPhone 18e. Meanwhile, the premium offerings, including the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the first-ever iPhone Fold, will be launched in the Fall 2026. Now, a new report from Nikkei Asia reiterates the information, claiming the chip shortage as the reason for the renewed release cycle and to "minimise any potential production hiccups while mass-producing its first-ever foldable iPhone". In picture: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, iPhone 17, and iPhone 16e (Image Credits: Apple) As per the report, the iPhone 18 is scheduled to launch at some point in the first half of the year 2027 alongside the next iPhone Air, which sits in line with older reports that claim the release of the standard iPhone is being delayed to the Spring. The shift in the release strategy could also help Apple not only better manage supply chain resources but also focus its marketing efforts on the iPhone Fold. According to Nikkei Asia, the move "is intended to optimise resources and maximise revenue and profits from premium models amid surging prices for memory chips".