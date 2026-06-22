Apple May Launch Foldable iPhone Ultra, New HomePod Mini Among 20 Products: Gurman's Report
Apple is set to launch around 20 new products through 2027, including a foldable iPhone Ultra, redesigned MacBook Ultra and an all-new smart home hub.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple is preparing to launch close to 20 new products over the remainder of 2026 and into 2027, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who listed the lineup in his Power On newsletter.
Several devices that were delayed due to Siri's readiness are now expected to move forward, as Apple released the overhauled, personalised version of the voice assistant, which was previewed two years ago at the Worldwide Developer Conference 2024 (WWDC 2024).
Gurman mentions that the Cupertino-based tech giant will go beyond the usual annual updates to iPhones and Apple Watches in September. He notes that an all-new smart home hub, a foldable iPhone Ultra, and long-awaited updates to the Apple TV and HomePod mini are expected to arrive this year. A redesigned MacBook Ultra with an OLED display could join Apple's product lineup by early 2027, he added.
iPhones
- iPhone 18 Pro: It is expected to house an A20 Pro chip, alongside a smaller Dynamic Island, a streamlined Camera Control button and a new Dark Cherry shade. A variable aperture for at least one of the rear cameras, while Apple's C2 modem is said to enable satellite-based 5G browsing, among other upgrades.
- iPhone 18 Pro Max: It could likely mirror the iPhone 18 Pro's feature set, though it remains uncertain whether the Pro Max will be marginally thicker.
- iPhone Ultra: It could be Apple's first foldable handset, which features a 7.7-inch internal screen and a 5.3-inch external display, two rear cameras, a single front-facing camera, and a Touch ID-enabled power button rather than Face ID. iOS 27 is reportedly being designed with this foldable device in mind, enabling split-screen apps and other multitasking tools similar to those found on iPads.
- iPhone Air 2: It could feature an Ultra Wide lens, an A20 chip and improved battery longevity.
- iPhone 20 Pro and iPhone 20 Pro Max: They could be introduced as Apple's milestone 20th-anniversary handsets, said to introduce an almost borderless screen with glass curving seamlessly around the edges.
Apple Watches
- Apple Watch Series 12: The series is expected to gain a quicker S11 chipset, or a later version, along with possible design tweaks such as Touch ID and additional health-tracking sensors, though these features remain unconfirmed.
- Apple Watch Ultra 4: It could feature an upgraded S11 chipset or a successor, with similar speculated changes around Touch ID and health sensors. Satellite functionality may extend to this and the Ultra 3, potentially including satellite-based Apple Maps and the ability to exchange photos through Messages via satellite.
iPads
- iPad 12: It could move from the existing A16 chip to either an A18 or A19 chip, bringing Apple Intelligence compatibility.
- iPad mini: The device is expected to upgrade from the A17 Pro chip to an A19 Pro or A20 Pro chip, while gaining an OLED screen, a vibration-driven speaker setup and water resistance.
Macs
- Mac Studio: It is anticipated to shift from M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips to M5 Max and M5 Ultra variants.
- Mac mini: It is expected to upgrade from M4 and M4 Pro chips to M5 and M5 Pro equivalents.
- iMac: It is tipped to move from the M4 to the M5 chip, accompanied by fresh colour choices.
- MacBook Ultra: A substantial overhaul of the MacBook Pro line is expected in late 2026 or early 2027, bringing M6 Pro and M6 Max chips, an OLED touchscreen, a Dynamic Island and a slimmer chassis. This redesigned laptop is said to be rebranded as the MacBook Ultra, which will reportedly run macOS 27 with a touch-optimised interface.
Home, AirPods and Smart Glasses
- Apple TV: It is expected to feature an A17 Pro chip enabling the upgraded, more personalised Siri, plus an N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. A built-in FaceTime camera has also been speculated, though it's unclear whether this will feature in the next iteration.
- HomePod mini: It is expected to adopt an S9 chip or newer for the revamped Siri, alongside an N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7, enhanced audio performance, a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, and possibly new colourways, including red.
- HomePod: A new full-size version is expected, built to support the updated Siri experience.
- Home Hub: A brand-new smart home device could feature a more personalised Siri, a square display measuring between 6 and 7 inches, an A18 chip for Apple Intelligence, FaceTime support and more. It would be designed for either tabletop placement or wall mounting.
- AirPods Ultra: It could introduce built-in cameras supporting Siri's AI-driven Visual Intelligence features.
- Apple Glasses: Apple is reportedly working on smart glasses featuring oval-shaped cameras and bespoke frame designs, among other details.