ETV Bharat / technology

Apple May Launch Foldable iPhone Ultra, New HomePod Mini Among 20 Products: Gurman's Report

Hyderabad: Apple is preparing to launch close to 20 new products over the remainder of 2026 and into 2027, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who listed the lineup in his Power On newsletter.

Several devices that were delayed due to Siri's readiness are now expected to move forward, as Apple released the overhauled, personalised version of the voice assistant, which was previewed two years ago at the Worldwide Developer Conference 2024 (WWDC 2024).

Gurman mentions that the Cupertino-based tech giant will go beyond the usual annual updates to iPhones and Apple Watches in September. He notes that an all-new smart home hub, a foldable iPhone Ultra, and long-awaited updates to the Apple TV and HomePod mini are expected to arrive this year. A redesigned MacBook Ultra with an OLED display could join Apple's product lineup by early 2027, he added.

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