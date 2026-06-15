ETV Bharat / technology

Apple May Charge For Advanced Siri AI Features, Says Mark Gurman

The advanced AI features of Siri could be placed behind a paywall because Apple requires significant server infrastructure and faces high costs. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple may eventually charge users for access to advanced Siri AI capabilities, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The report comes shortly after the Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled its significantly upgraded Siri at Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2026, alongside iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27.

In the weekly newsletter, Power On, Gurman suggested that Apple is still in the early stages of convincing users that its AI technology is worth using, let alone worth paying for. However, he mentions that the service will improve sufficiently over the next 12 months to be worth a fee.

Gurman pointed out that to run Siri and Image Playground, Apple requires significant server infrastructure, which incurs high costs. This will act as a key driver behind a potential subscription model. He suggested that baseline Siri features, which existed before the Siri overhaul, along with on-device personal context capabilities, would likely remain free with no rate limits. However, the more conversational, world knowledge, and generative AI features will eventually be rate-limited and then be placed behind a paywall, he noted, making a direct comparison to ChatGPT's subscription model.

Gurman also mentioned that Apple is currently allowing iCloud+ subscribers to access higher rate limits, but says that the company will introduce a dedicated subscription tier for advanced AI features at some point in the future.