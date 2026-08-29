ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Maps Now Shows Ads You Cannot Turn Off: Report

These ads cannot be removed from Settings and will continue to appear even to Apple One users. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple has started showing permanent advertisements (or ads) in the Maps app for iPhone users in the United States (US) and Canada. According to a report from 9to5Mac, the Cupertino-based tech giant confirmed it will roll out ads and plans to bring them to the rest of North America soon. This move follows months after the company announced the addition of ads in its navigation app as part of its new business platform rollout.

Where do the ads appear, and how do they work?

The report notes that ads appear on the main search screen, just below the Suggested Places section. They also show up in search results, prompting businesses located near the user.

Apple says the ads are private by default. They use information stored only on the device, and this data is not shared with Apple or any outside companies. Apple also confirmed that interacting with ads on Maps will not provide advertisers with users' Apple account data, as the company claims not to share personal information with third parties.

However, there is no setting to turn the ads off. They work in the same way as ads already found in the App Store. Even people who pay for Apple One will still see them. In short, every iPhone user will see these ads, whether they want to or not.