ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Rolls Out All-New Maps In India With 3D Landmarks And Local Language Labels

Apple announced the all-new Apple Maps experience for India, with features built specifically for the country including enhanced Natural Language Guidance for easy-to-follow directions, interactive street-level imagery with Look Around for exploring from anywhere, and dual-language labels for navigating local cities and towns. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple has rolled out an all-new Maps experience across India. It offers faster and more accurate navigation, cleaner views of roads, buildings, parks and shopping centres, and over 300 three-dimensional (3D) landmarks. The update includes features made for Indian users, such as better Natural Language Guidance and dual-language labels.

Natural Language Guidance gives directions that sound like everyday speech, such as "At the next traffic light, turn left". For India, Apple has added real-world details like pillars and other landmarks. This helps drivers on roads with directions like "Turn right after the petrol pump".

Apple has enhanced the new Apple Maps for India to be more useful and relevant by adding real-world details, such as pillars and other points of interest that help users find their way more easily in a country where local roads often are unnamed. (Image Credit: Apple)

Dual-language labels

Apple says many signs in India show both English and a local language. So Maps now shows labels in the user's device language and the local language of the area. A person using English will see Hindi and English in Delhi, and Marathi and English in Mumbai. Maps supports English and Hindi, and now also Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odia, and Urdu.

Apple notes that both enhanced natural language guidance and dual-language labels require iOS 27.2, iPadOS 27.2, watchOS 27.2 or macOS 27.2 or later software.

Lane guidance and multi-stop routing

Lane guidance helps drivers pick the right lane before a turn or an elevated road. With multi-stop routing, users can plan up to 15 stops. Routes sync automatically from Mac and iPad to iPhone.

Share estimated time of arrival (ETA)

Users can also share their estimated time of arrival (ETA) with a tap, and Maps will update the ETA with the people a user has shared it with if there is a big delay.

Apple Maps in India now offers interactive street-level imagery, with high-resolution 3D photography and smooth and seamless transitions with Look Around. (Image Credit: Apple)

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