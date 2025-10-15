ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Teases New MacBook Pro, Expected To Be Launched With M5 Series Chips This Month

It is worth noting that V stands for 5 in Roman numerals, hinting towards the new M5 series of chips, and the word 'powerful' in the caption suggests that the upcoming product might be a MacBook Pro. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who earlier provided information about the company’s upcoming devices, now claims that the teaser shared by Greg Joswiak is regarding the MacBook Pro. Gurman also believes that the new device will be powered by M5 chips.

Hyderabad: Apple is likely preparing to launch a new MacBook, possibly powered by the new M5 series of chips. Greg Joswiak, the company’s senior vice president, shared a short teaser video on his X handle, showcasing the silhouette of a new MacBook being folded in a V shape, with the words “Coming Soon”, with a caption suggesting that "something powerful is coming”.

To recall, Apple launched the MacBook Pro with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips in October 2024. It would make sense for the Cupertino-based tech giant to refresh the device with a new generation of chips. While Apple has yet to announce the launch date for the new MacBook Pro, it is expected to launch by the end of this month.

In terms of specifications, several reports suggest that the tech giant is working on two MacBook Pro models, which are codenamed J714 and J716. Both models are expected to feature Apple’s latest M5 chipset, which would be based on TSMC’s 3nm technology.

According to Russian YouTuber Wylsacom, the M5 processor will offer 12 per cent better CPU and 36 per cent GPU performance than the M4. However, this data was for the iPad Pro. The MacBook Pro featuring the same chipset could provide better numbers.

The new MacBook Pro might only be available in a single 14-inch size variant with a 10-core CPU. As the specifications are not yet disclosed, it remains to be seen what Apple will offer in its new MacBook Pro.