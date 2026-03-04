ETV Bharat / technology

Apple MacBook Pro (2026) With Up To 16-Inch Display, M5 Pro And M5 Max Chipsets Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Apple has launched the 2026 iteration of the MacBook Pro in India. It is offered in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes and powered by M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets. The latest laptop features up to 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, up to 36GB unified RAM and 2TB storage, 12MP Centre Stage camera, up to 100Wh battery with up to 96W charging support. All models run on macOS and Apple Intelligence.

MacBook Pro (2026): Price, availability

Apple provides a lot of customisation in terms of RAM and storage for the new MacBook Pro. The standard 14-inch 2026 MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro processor is priced at Rs 2.49 lakh for the 24GB RAM + 1TB storage variant. The standard M5 Max chipset model with 36GB RAM + 2TB storage costs Rs 3.99 lakh. Customers can pay an additional Rs 30,000 for the 18-core CPU and 40-core GPU version of the M5 Max System-on-Chip (SoC), which offers enhanced performance compared to the 18-core CPU and 32-core GPU standard model.

Meanwhile, the 16-inch 2026 MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chipset is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh for the 24GB RAM + 1TB storage variant. The M5 Max processor model with 36GB RAM + 2TB storage costs Rs 4.29 lakh. Customers can pay an additional Rs 20,000 for 64GB of RAM and Rs 60,000 for 4TB of storage. All models are offered in Space Black and Silver colours.

Pre-orders for the MacBook Pro (2026) start today, March 4, 2026. It will be available from March 11, 2026.