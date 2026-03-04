Apple MacBook Pro (2026) With Up To 16-Inch Display, M5 Pro And M5 Max Chipsets Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The MacBook Pro (2026) comes with up to 128GB of RAM and up to 8TB of storage. It comes in Space Black and Silver colours.
Hyderabad: Apple has launched the 2026 iteration of the MacBook Pro in India. It is offered in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes and powered by M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets. The latest laptop features up to 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, up to 36GB unified RAM and 2TB storage, 12MP Centre Stage camera, up to 100Wh battery with up to 96W charging support. All models run on macOS and Apple Intelligence.
MacBook Pro (2026): Price, availability
Apple provides a lot of customisation in terms of RAM and storage for the new MacBook Pro. The standard 14-inch 2026 MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro processor is priced at Rs 2.49 lakh for the 24GB RAM + 1TB storage variant. The standard M5 Max chipset model with 36GB RAM + 2TB storage costs Rs 3.99 lakh. Customers can pay an additional Rs 30,000 for the 18-core CPU and 40-core GPU version of the M5 Max System-on-Chip (SoC), which offers enhanced performance compared to the 18-core CPU and 32-core GPU standard model.
Meanwhile, the 16-inch 2026 MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chipset is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh for the 24GB RAM + 1TB storage variant. The M5 Max processor model with 36GB RAM + 2TB storage costs Rs 4.29 lakh. Customers can pay an additional Rs 20,000 for 64GB of RAM and Rs 60,000 for 4TB of storage. All models are offered in Space Black and Silver colours.
Pre-orders for the MacBook Pro (2026) start today, March 4, 2026. It will be available from March 11, 2026.
|Model
|Processor
|Variant
|Price
|14-inch display
|M5 Pro
|24GB + 1TB
|Rs 2,49,900
|M5 Max
|36GB + 2TB
|Rs 3,99,900
|16-inch display
|M5 Pro
|24GB + 1TB
|Rs 2,99,900
|M5 Max
|36GB + 2TB
|Rs 4,29,900
MacBook Pro (2026): Specifications
The 14-inch MacBook Pro (2026) measures 312.6mm in width, 221.2mm in depth, and 15mm in thickness. It weighs 1.60 kg for the M5 Pro chip variant and 1.62 kg for the M5 Max processor model. Meanwhile, the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2026) measures 355.7mm in width, 248.1mm in depth, and 16.8mm in thickness. It weighs 2.14 kg for the M5 Pro model and 2.15 kg for the M5 Max variant.
The laptop comes with a Liquid Retina XDR ProMotion screen, with a resolution of 3,456 x 2,234 pixels. It offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness, one billion colours, a P3 wide colour range, and an optional nano-texture finish. The device is powered by the M5 Pro, which includes up to an 18-core CPU along with a 20-core GPU, neural accelerators, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and a 16-core neural engine.
The M5 Max model shares the same 18-core CPU setup with up to a 40-core GPU, while retaining all the other features of the Pro chip. It comes with up to 128GB of RAM and up to 8TB of internal SSD space.
The laptop includes a 12-megapixel webcam with support for Apple's Centre Stage and Desk View. All models support Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Apple's N1 networking chip.
The device packs up to a 100Wh battery and supports up to 140W fast charging through the USB-C port. Apple claims the laptop can last up to 24 hours of video playback and up to 17 hours of web browsing over Wi-Fi.
In terms of ports, it includes one SDXC card slot, one HDMI port, one 3.5mm headphone jack, and two Thunderbolt 5 ports. The device also features Apple's backlit Magic Keyboard, an ambient light sensor, and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor. It runs macOS Tahoe.