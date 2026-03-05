Apple MacBook Neo With 13-Inch Liquid Retina Display, A18 Pro SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications
MacBook Neo is available in 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB RAM and storage options. It comes in Silver, Blush, Citrus, and Indigo colours.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 10:27 AM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has launched the MacBook Neo, its first affordable laptop in India and global markets. It features a Liquid Retina display, an A18 Pro chipset, 8GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, a 1080p camera, and a 36.5Wh battery with 20W charging support. The laptop features a Magic Keyboard with a multitouch trackpad and TouchID for biometric authentication. It runs macOS Tahoe out of the box. Notably, the MacBook Neo is introduced alongside the iPhone 17e, iPad Air with M4 chipset, MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max processors, and MacBook Air with M5 System-on-Chip (SoC).
MacBook Neo: Price, availability
The MacBook Neo comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 69,900, and the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage costs Rs 79,900. It is offered in Silver, Blush, Citrus, and Indigo colours.
iPhone 17e, iPad Air, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro...— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 4, 2026
And now, say hello to the all-new MacBook Neo!
We’re so excited to bring the magic of Mac to even more people around the world. pic.twitter.com/z2w4RmShRO
Pre-orders for the MacBook Neo have begun, available through Apple’s official website (apple.com/store) and in the Apple Store app in 30 countries and regions. The laptop will begin arriving at customers on March 11, 2026, via Apple Store locations and authorised Apple resellers. The company has provided a discount of Rs 10,000 for students in the Apple Education Store. The 8GB + 256GB variant MacBook Neo is priced at 59,900, and the 8GB + 512GB model costs Rs 69,900.
|Variant
|Original Price
|Apple Education Store Price
|Availability
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 69,900
|Rs 59,900
|Apple Online Store | Apple Store app
|8GB + 512GB
|Rs 79,900
|Rs 69,900
MacBook Neo: Specifications
The MacBook Neo measures 297.5mm in width, 206.4mm in depth, and 12.7mm in thickness. It weighs 1.23 kg. The laptop features a 13-inch (2408x1506 resolution) Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of peak brightness, 219 ppi pixel density, and supports up to 1 billion colours. The laptop supports one external display, which can play videos of up to 4K resolution at 60Hz.
It is powered by a six-core A18 Pro processor paired with a five-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine. This CPU is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
It boasts a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, which includes an advanced image signal processor with computational video.
The device packs a 36.5Wh battery with 20W charging support. Apple mentions that the MacBook Neo can last up to 16 hours on a single charge.
It features a dual-speaker sound system that supports Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio when playing music or video. The laptop has a dual-mic array, Voice Isolation with Wide Spectrum microphone modes for enhanced voice clarity in audio and video calls, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In terms of wireless connectivity, it features Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 6 support.
The MacBook Neo features a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, which includes 78 (ANSI) or 79 (ISO) keys with 12 full-height function keys. It also features a multi-touch trackpad for precise cursor control and gestures. The laptop runs macOS Tahoe.