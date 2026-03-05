ETV Bharat / technology

Apple MacBook Neo With 13-Inch Liquid Retina Display, A18 Pro SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Apple has launched the MacBook Neo, its first affordable laptop in India and global markets. It features a Liquid Retina display, an A18 Pro chipset, 8GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, a 1080p camera, and a 36.5Wh battery with 20W charging support. The laptop features a Magic Keyboard with a multitouch trackpad and TouchID for biometric authentication. It runs macOS Tahoe out of the box. Notably, the MacBook Neo is introduced alongside the iPhone 17e, iPad Air with M4 chipset, MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max processors, and MacBook Air with M5 System-on-Chip (SoC).

MacBook Neo: Price, availability

The MacBook Neo comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 69,900, and the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage costs Rs 79,900. It is offered in Silver, Blush, Citrus, and Indigo colours.

Pre-orders for the MacBook Neo have begun, available through Apple’s official website (apple.com/store) and in the Apple Store app in 30 countries and regions. The laptop will begin arriving at customers on March 11, 2026, via Apple Store locations and authorised Apple resellers. The company has provided a discount of Rs 10,000 for students in the Apple Education Store. The 8GB + 256GB variant MacBook Neo is priced at 59,900, and the 8GB + 512GB model costs Rs 69,900.