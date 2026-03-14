ETV Bharat / technology

Apple MacBook Neo Is One Of The Most Repairable Laptops The Company Has Made In Years

MacBook Neo is included in Apple's Self Service Repair programme that allows users to repair the laptop at home. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple launched the MacBook Neo in India and global markets earlier this month. It is the company's first most affordable laptop in the MacBook lineup. A recent video uploaded by the Australian YouTube channel Tech Re-Nu suggests that the MacBook Neo is one of the most repairable laptops Apple has produced in years. The video shows the MacBook Neo being largely dismantled in approximately six minutes. It highlights that the laptop has a modular layout and a near-total absence of adhesive throughout the device. MacBook Neo teardown videos The video shows that the MacBook Neo's aluminium chassis was opened by removing eight standard Torx (T3, T5, and T8) screws from the bottom panel, which is found in the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Once the panel was removed, the video shows that the MacBook Neo features a compact motherboard, which sits within a tidy, clearly routed component layout typical of Apple devices. Tech Re-Nu's video highlights that key components such as the motherboard, antenna assembly, speakers, audio jack, screen assembly, battery, and trackpad are independently replaceable. The speakers were secured with just four screws, while the battery was held in place with 18 screws.