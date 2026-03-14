Apple MacBook Neo Is One Of The Most Repairable Laptops The Company Has Made In Years
MacBook Neo revealed to have a modular design with minimal adhesive in teardown videos, making it one of the most user-repairable laptops from Apple.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple launched the MacBook Neo in India and global markets earlier this month. It is the company's first most affordable laptop in the MacBook lineup. A recent video uploaded by the Australian YouTube channel Tech Re-Nu suggests that the MacBook Neo is one of the most repairable laptops Apple has produced in years. The video shows the MacBook Neo being largely dismantled in approximately six minutes. It highlights that the laptop has a modular layout and a near-total absence of adhesive throughout the device.
MacBook Neo teardown videos
The video shows that the MacBook Neo's aluminium chassis was opened by removing eight standard Torx (T3, T5, and T8) screws from the bottom panel, which is found in the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.
Once the panel was removed, the video shows that the MacBook Neo features a compact motherboard, which sits within a tidy, clearly routed component layout typical of Apple devices.
Tech Re-Nu's video highlights that key components such as the motherboard, antenna assembly, speakers, audio jack, screen assembly, battery, and trackpad are independently replaceable. The speakers were secured with just four screws, while the battery was held in place with 18 screws.
It is worth noting that, unlike many previous MacBook models, the Neo uses almost no tape or adhesive internally. Only a small amount of adhesive was found securing the trackpad cable to the main logic board.
Moreover, Apple has also confirmed via an official repair manual that the keyboard can be removed separately, which is a significant change from the company's high-end models, as the keyboard and battery are bundled into a single top-case assembly that must be replaced as one unit.
Apart from this, iFixit — a portal dedicated to repair manuals and teardowns — shared a video via their YouTube channel. The video also highlighted that Apple has made key changes compared to its previous laptops, like attaching the batteries and keyboard with screws rather than using adhesives or tapes.
Shahram Mokhtari, who's the lead teardown technician at iFixit's mentioned that if Apple wants to excel in the education market, the company must not only sell affordable laptops like the MacBook Neo, but also be able to survive cracked screens, damaged ports, tired batteries, sticky keys, etc, as the Lenovo Thinkpad, which scored 10 out of 10 in repairability. Wiens, in the video, gave 6 points out of 10 for Neo's repairability.
Self-Service Repair Support
The MacBook Neo is included in Apple's Self Service Repair Programme, which allows users to carry out repairs at home using genuine Apple parts, tools, and the same diagnostic resources available at Apple Stores and authorised service providers. Rental tool kits are also available under the scheme.
With the modular layout, screwdriver-friendly assembly, and self-repair support, the MacBook Neo can be positioned as Apple's most accessible laptop to repair. This is a significant shift as the tech giant was previously criticised for not producing repair-friendly devices.