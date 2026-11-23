ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Could Launch Second-Generation MacBook Neo, iPhone 18e, iPhone 18 And More In Early 2027

In picture - MacBook Neo ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple is reportedly set to launch the second-generation MacBook Neo as early as February or March 2027, with a faster chip and more memory. According to the Power On newsletter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple plans to introduce the new MacBook Neo during the iOS 27.4 release cycle. The laptop could arrive either in February or March 2027, alongside the standard iPhone 18, the iPhone 18e, an updated entry-level iPad, and a refreshed MacBook Air.

The report comes only months after the first MacBook Neo went on sale in India in March this year. Positioned below the MacBook Air as Apple's most affordable laptop, the device has sold well and has helped to lift the company's Mac sales.

Apple recently reported record annual revenue for fiscal 2026, with its Mac business growing strongly on the back of demand for the MacBook Neo and MacBook Pro. The company has also reportedly raised its production targets for the entry-level laptop after demand exceeded expectations. Other product launches Apple has other launches planned for the first half of 2027. These include the iPhone Air 2, a new iPad Air with an OLED screen and the next iPad Pro. However, these devices are said to be slightly behind in production compared with the iPhone 18e and MacBook Neo, so they may come at a different time. Expected features