Apple Could Launch Second-Generation MacBook Neo, iPhone 18e, iPhone 18 And More In Early 2027
Apple is reportedly planning to launch the next MacBook Neo with a faster chip and more memory between February and March 2027, alongside other devices.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple is reportedly set to launch the second-generation MacBook Neo as early as February or March 2027, with a faster chip and more memory. According to the Power On newsletter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple plans to introduce the new MacBook Neo during the iOS 27.4 release cycle. The laptop could arrive either in February or March 2027, alongside the standard iPhone 18, the iPhone 18e, an updated entry-level iPad, and a refreshed MacBook Air.
The report comes only months after the first MacBook Neo went on sale in India in March this year. Positioned below the MacBook Air as Apple's most affordable laptop, the device has sold well and has helped to lift the company's Mac sales.
Apple recently reported record annual revenue for fiscal 2026, with its Mac business growing strongly on the back of demand for the MacBook Neo and MacBook Pro. The company has also reportedly raised its production targets for the entry-level laptop after demand exceeded expectations.
Other product launches
Apple has other launches planned for the first half of 2027. These include the iPhone Air 2, a new iPad Air with an OLED screen and the next iPad Pro. However, these devices are said to be slightly behind in production compared with the iPhone 18e and MacBook Neo, so they may come at a different time.
Expected features
The standard iPhone 18 and the iPhone 18e are expected to feature a new A20 chipset rather than the A19 processor found on the current iPhone 17 and iPhone 17e, respectively. Both models could also pack 9GB of RAM and offer longer battery life than their predecessors.
The MacBook Neo 2 is likely to feature an A19 Pro chip and 12GB of RAM, up from the current model's A18 Pro and 8GB of RAM. It may arrive in new colour options as well.
The new MacBook Air may feature a new M6 chipset, compared to the M5 processor on the current model.
The iPhone Air 2, Apple's purported next-generation thinnest iPhone, could carry an A20 Pro chip, a rear ultra-wide camera, a smaller Dynamic Island, longer battery life, and Apple's C2 modem with mmWave support in the United States. It is also expected to offer significantly faster upload speeds compared to the current iPhone Air's C1X modem.
The iPad Air is expected to feature an M5 chip, OLED display, a thinner and lighter design, and potentially Acoustic Display technology that debuted on the iPad mini with OLED display, launched this year.
The upcoming iPad Pro could feature an M6 or M7 chip and vapour chamber cooling, compared to the iPad Pro currently available.