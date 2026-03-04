Apple MacBook Air (2026) With Up To 15-Inch Display, M5 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Published : March 4, 2026 at 10:36 AM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has launched the 2026 model of the MacBook Air in India and global markets. It comes in 13-inch and 15-inch display sizes. The laptop features an M5 chipset, up to 32GB RAM and 4TB storage, a 12-megapixel Centre Stage camera, and up to 66.5Wh battery with up to 70W charging support. It runs on macOS and features Apple Intelligence.
Notably, the MacBook Air (2026) has been launched alongside the MacBook Pro (2026).
MacBook Air (2026) Price, availability
Similar to the MacBook Pro (2026), the MacBook Air (2026) also features various RAM and storage configurations. The 13-inch display variant starts at Rs 1,19,900 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage base model. The 15-inch variant has a starting price tag of Rs 1,44,900 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It comes in Sky Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and Silver colour options.
Pre-order of the MacBook Air (2026) start today, March 4, 2026, at 7:45 PM IST. The laptop will be available from March 11, 2026.
|Model
|Variant
|Price
|Colours
|13-inch display
|16GB + 512GB
|Rs 1,19,900
|Sky Blue | Midnight | Starlight | Silver
|15-inch display
|16GB + 512GB
|Rs 1,44,900
MacBook Air (2026) Specifications
The 13-inch MacBook Air measures 304.1mm in width, 215mm in thickness, and 11.3mm in height. It weighs 1.23 kg. The 15-inch model measures 340.4mm in width, 237.6mm in depth, and 11.5mm in thickness. It weighs 1.51 kg.
The new MacBook Air features a Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and support for 1 billion colours. It is powered by an M5 chip, which has a 10-core CPU, combined with an up to 10-core GPU with Neural Accelerator in each core. Apple claims that the new model with M5 delivers up to 4x faster performance for AI tasks than the MacBook Air with M4. The device comes with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 4TB of internal SSD storage.
It features a 12-megapixel Centre Stage camera with support for Desk View. It has a three-mic array and a speaker unit with support for Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos.
All models include Bluetooth 6, Wi-Fi 7, and Apple's in-house N1 wireless networking chip for connectivity. Moreover, the MacBook Air features two Thunderbolt 4 ports for connecting accessories and can support up to two external displays.
The MacBook Air (2026) packs up to 66.5Wh battery with up to 70W charging support. It runs macOS Tahoe.