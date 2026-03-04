ETV Bharat / technology

Apple MacBook Air (2026) With Up To 15-Inch Display, M5 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Apple has launched the 2026 model of the MacBook Air in India and global markets. It comes in 13-inch and 15-inch display sizes. The laptop features an M5 chipset, up to 32GB RAM and 4TB storage, a 12-megapixel Centre Stage camera, and up to 66.5Wh battery with up to 70W charging support. It runs on macOS and features Apple Intelligence.

Notably, the MacBook Air (2026) has been launched alongside the MacBook Pro (2026).

MacBook Air (2026) Price, availability

Similar to the MacBook Pro (2026), the MacBook Air (2026) also features various RAM and storage configurations. The 13-inch display variant starts at Rs 1,19,900 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage base model. The 15-inch variant has a starting price tag of Rs 1,44,900 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It comes in Sky Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and Silver colour options.

Pre-order of the MacBook Air (2026) start today, March 4, 2026, at 7:45 PM IST. The laptop will be available from March 11, 2026.