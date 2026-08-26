ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Unveils M6, Its First 2nm Chipset Alongside Powerful M5 Ultra

Hyderabad: Apple has launched two new chipsets, the M6 and the M5 Ultra, marking one of the biggest jumps in performance for its Mac computers to date. The M6 chip now powers the new Mac mini, while the M5 Ultra drives the new Mac Studio, and both are aimed at giving users strong everyday performance and faster on-device Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The M6 is Apple's first processor built using a 2-nanometre manufacturing process, packing more computing power into a smaller space. It comes with a larger 12-core processor, a 12-core graphics chip, and a new Dual 16-core Neural Engine for handling AI tasks, compared to the M5 chipset. Apple says the chip can support up to 170GB per second of memory bandwidth, helping it manage demanding workloads with ease.

Meanwhile, the M5 Ultra is described as Apple's most powerful processor so far. It uses a new quad-die architecture, which joins two dual-die M5 Max chips together using Apple's UltraFusion technology, a first for any Apple Silicon chip. With the help of this design, the M5 Ultra is able to hold up to 36 processor cores, 80 graphics cores, and a huge 1.2TB per second of memory bandwidth, which Apple says is 50 per cent higher than its previous top chip, the M3 Ultra.

M6: Built for everyday users and AI enthusiasts

Apple positions the M6 as a chipset for a wide range of people, from everyday users and students to developers and businesses. The tech giant says its new CPU design, made up of super cores, performance cores and efficiency cores, offers the fastest single-core speed of any Apple chip yet, alongside noticeably quicker multi-core performance.

The M6's Dual 16-core Neural Engine doubles the peak AI processing power compared to earlier versions, allowing tasks such as image editing, code writing and running AI assistants directly on the device to happen more quickly. The chip's 12-core graphics chip also includes built-in Neural Accelerators, boosting AI-related graphics tasks by nearly 30 per cent compared to the previous M5 processor.