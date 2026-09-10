ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Launches Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra 4 And AirPods 5 In India With New Health And AI Features

Hyderabad: Apple has launched its latest smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 in India and the global markets, along with new AirPods 5 earbuds.

The smartwatches run on the new watchOS 27 operating system (OS) and include a new Readiness app, which gives users a clearer picture of their daily health and recovery. Meanwhile, the AirPods 5 arrive with stronger noise cancellation and improved sound quality.

Price and availability

The Apple Watch Series 12 starts at 56,900 and the Ultra 4 is priced from Rs 1,09,900. Both smartwatches are available for pre-order now and will go in sale from September 18, 2026.

The AirPods 5 cost Rs 14,900, while the version with the Wireless Charging case is priced at Rs 17,900. Both models can be pre-ordered now with sales also starting on September 18, 2026.

What's new on the Apple Watch Series 12?

The Series 12 comes in 42mm and 46mm sizes with Aluminium, Titanium, and a ceramic case option, available in several new colours.

Apple has introduced a new Health Sensing System, using upgraded optical and electrical heart sensors. The watch measures heart rate every five seconds throughout the day and can measure heart rate variability up to 24 times more often than before. It also introduces a new Readiness score ranging from 0 to 10 based on a person's activity, training load, vitals, and sleep. Depending on the score, the watch suggests one of four actions: Recover, Pace Yourself, Ready, or Go For It.

Battery life on the Series 12 has increased to 24 hours of everyday use, a 25 per cent improvement over the previous model. Just 15 minutes of charging can add up to 12 hours of battery life.