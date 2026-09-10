Apple Launches Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra 4 And AirPods 5 In India With New Health And AI Features
Apple has launched the Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra 4, and AirPods 5 , bringing new health tracking, longer battery life, and AI features.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 5:09 AM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has launched its latest smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 in India and the global markets, along with new AirPods 5 earbuds.
The smartwatches run on the new watchOS 27 operating system (OS) and include a new Readiness app, which gives users a clearer picture of their daily health and recovery. Meanwhile, the AirPods 5 arrive with stronger noise cancellation and improved sound quality.
Price and availability
The Apple Watch Series 12 starts at 56,900 and the Ultra 4 is priced from Rs 1,09,900. Both smartwatches are available for pre-order now and will go in sale from September 18, 2026.
The AirPods 5 cost Rs 14,900, while the version with the Wireless Charging case is priced at Rs 17,900. Both models can be pre-ordered now with sales also starting on September 18, 2026.
What's new on the Apple Watch Series 12?
The Series 12 comes in 42mm and 46mm sizes with Aluminium, Titanium, and a ceramic case option, available in several new colours.
Apple has introduced a new Health Sensing System, using upgraded optical and electrical heart sensors. The watch measures heart rate every five seconds throughout the day and can measure heart rate variability up to 24 times more often than before. It also introduces a new Readiness score ranging from 0 to 10 based on a person's activity, training load, vitals, and sleep. Depending on the score, the watch suggests one of four actions: Recover, Pace Yourself, Ready, or Go For It.
Battery life on the Series 12 has increased to 24 hours of everyday use, a 25 per cent improvement over the previous model. Just 15 minutes of charging can add up to 12 hours of battery life.
The watch also support Siri AI through watchOS 27, along with a new Siri app and Siri Modular watch face, allowing users to continue AI conversations directly from their wrist.
What's new on the Apple Watch Ultra 4?
The Watch Ultra 4 shares the same Health Sensing System and new S11 chipset as the Series 12 along with the new Readiness feature. However, it is designed with a focus on longer battery life for extended outdoor use.
The Ultra 4 also includes a redesigned pedometer system that uses machine learning to improve step counting and distance tracking, especially during indoor workouts. It offers up to 50 hours of battery life in everyday use, and up to 84 hours in Low Power Mode. A 15-minute charge can provide up to 18 hours of extra battery life.
Airpods 5 gets Active Noise Cancellation
Alongside the new watches, Apple has also launched the AirPods 5, which come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and an updated sound system. Apple claims the earbuds block up to 50 per cent more outside noise than the previous AirPods 4 model.
The AirPods 5 also feature an improved Transparency mode, Adaptive Audio, and Conversation Awareness, which automatically lowers media volume when the wearer starts speaking. The earbuds support hands-free Siri AI and Live Translation, allowing users to hear translated conversations through compatible Apple devices.
The higher-end version, which includes a Wireless Charging Case, also adds a force sensor on the stems, enabling users adjust volume with a simple swipe. Apple says the earbuds offer up to five hours of listening time with noise cancellation turned on, and up to 22 hours when using the charging case.
Apple has made the AirPods 5 more resistant to dust, sweat, and water, and says the earbuds use recycled materials, including recycles plastic and cobalt.