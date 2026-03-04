ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Launches Studio Display And Studio Display XDR With 5K Panels, Thunderbolt 5 In India: Price, Specifications

The shipping of both displays will commence from March 11, 2026. ( Image Credit: Apple )

The Studio Display and Studio Display XDR monitors are available in black and white colours.

Alongside this, Apple is also offering compatible accessories. The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad is priced at Rs 19,500, the Magic Trackpad at Rs 14,500, and the Magic Mouse at Rs 9,500.

Pre-orders for both displays start today, March 4, 2026, at 7:45 PM IST via the Apple India online store and the Apple Store app. The shipping of the units will be available at select Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers from March 11, 2026.

The Studio Display starts at Rs 1,89,900 for the standard glass version, while the Apple Education price starts at Rs 1,77,900. The Studio Display XDR starts at Rs. 3,99,900, while the Education Store prices begin at Rs 3,87,900.

Hyderabad: Apple has launched the 2026 model of the Studio Display and Studio Display XDR in India and global markets. The new monitors offer a 27-inch 5K Retina panel and an advanced 5K Retina XDR panel with mini LED backlighting. It features a 120Hz refresh rate with Adaptive Sync, Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, and a 12MP Centre Stage camera with Desk View support. It is worth noting that the new displays have been introduced alongside the MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets and the MacBook Air with M5 processor. Apple mentions that the new monitors are designed for both general users and creative professionals. However, the XDR model targets those who require the most demanding colour accuracy and brightness for high-end work.

The Studio Display with the tilt-adjustable stand measures 478.5 x 622.7 x 168mm and weighs 6.31kg. The Studio Display XDR with the tilt- and height-adjustable stand measures up to 583.2 x 622.7 x 213.7mm and weighs 8.48 kg.

The Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K Retina panel with a resolution of 5,120 x 2,880 pixels, a pixel density of 218ppi, and over 14 million pixels in total. It offers a 60Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits of brightness, support for one billion colours, the P3 wide colour gamut, and True Tone technology, which automatically adjusts the white balance to match ambient lighting.

The Studio Display and Studio Display XDR are suitable for geenral users and creative professionals. (Image Credit: Apple)

The Studio Display XDR also carries the same 27-inch 5K resolution and 218ppi pixel density, but uses a mini-LED backlight with 2,304 local dimming zones for more precise control over brightness and contrast. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate with Adaptive Sync, up to 1,000 nits of SDR brightness, and up to 2,000 nits of peak HDR brightness. It also covers both the P3 and Adobe RGB wide colour gamuts, making it well-suited to professional photo and video work.

Both displays include a 12MP Centre Stage camera with Desk View support. Centre Stage automatically keeps the user centred during video calls, while Desk View provides a top-down view of the desk surface — useful for presentations and tutorials.

Vesa mount adapter (Image Credit: Apple)

Audio is handled by a studio-quality three-microphone array with directional beamforming and a high signal-to-noise ratio, alongside a high-fidelity six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers and wide stereo sound. The speakers support Spatial Audio when playing Dolby Atmos content, and Apple says the woofers deliver up to 30 per cent deeper bass than the previous generation. Both displays also support the "Hey Siri" voice command.

For connectivity, both the Studio Display and Studio Display XDR include two Thunderbolt 5 ports offering data transfer speeds of up to 120Gbps, and two USB-C ports running at up to 10Gbps. One Thunderbolt 5 port serves as the upstream connection to the host device, while the second acts as a downstream port for connecting high-speed accessories or daisy-chaining additional displays.

The USB-C ports can be used for peripherals, storage devices, and networking accessories. Apple says up to four Studio Display units can be connected for a combined total of nearly 60 million pixels.

Both displays are compatible with Mac mini, and Macbook laptops. (Image Credit: Apple)

The Studio Display supports up to 96W charging via the included Thunderbolt 5 Pro cable — sufficient to fast-charge a 14-inch MacBook Pro — whilst the Studio Display XDR supports up to 140W charging, enough to fast-charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Both displays are compatible with Apple Silicon Mac computers running macOS Tahoe 26.3.1 or later. Supported models include the MacBook Pro (2021 and later), MacBook Air (2020 and later), Mac Studio, Mac mini, Mac Pro, and the 24-inch iMac (2021 and later). Compatible iPad models running iPadOS 26.3.1 or later are also supported.

Macs with M1 through M3 chips support the Studio Display XDR at up to 60Hz, while newer models support the full 120Hz refresh rate. The M5-powered iPad Pro also supports 120Hz output, whilst other compatible iPads are limited to 60Hz.

Tilt- and height-adjustable stand (Image Credit: Apple)

The Studio Display and Studio Display XDR are available with a tilt- and height-adjustable stand, supporting a tilt range of -5 to +25 degrees and up to 105mm of height adjustment. A 100 x 100mm VESA mount adapter is also available for both models, supporting landscape and portrait orientations. The Studio Display additionally offers a tilt-only stand option at a lower price point.