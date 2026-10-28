Apple Launches M6-Powered 14-Inch MacBook Pro And 24-Inch iMac: Prices, Specifications, Features
The new M6-powered MacBook Pro starts at Rs 2,39,900, whereas the new iMac M6 starts at Rs 1,74,900 and Rs 1,99,900 for two configurations.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 10:57 AM IST
Hyderabad: Ahead of its 'Pro and Tell' event, Apple has refreshed the MacBook Pro and the iMac with the new M6 chip. The processor is built on a 2nm process and features up to 12-core CPU, 12-core GPU, and Dual 16-core Neural Engine.
The MacBook Pro (2026) features a 14-inch OLED screen, a 12MP webcam with Centre Stage, up to 32GB of unified memory, and up to 4TB of storage as standard. The all-in-one desktop iMac (2026) features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, up to 32GB of unified memory, and up to 2TB of storage, alongside the same Centre Stage webcam.
Both devices are now available to pre-order on the Apple Online Store, with deliveries starting November 6—coinciding with their arrival at Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers. Let's take a detailed look at the pricing and specifications of the two devices.
MacBook Pro (2026) Price in India and Configuration
The standard MacBook Pro with M6 chip (12-core CPU, 12-core GPU, Dual 16-core Neural Engine), 16GB unified memory, and 1TB storage costs Rs 2,39,900. It is available in space black and silver colour options.
Customers can choose to upgrade the device to 24GB or 32GB of unified memory as well as select a higher 2TB or 4TB storage. There is also an option to opt for Nano-Texture Display that costs an additional Rs 18,000. The device comes with a 70W power adapter, but consumers can opt for a 96W for an additional amount of Rs 3,100.
iMac (2026) Prices in India and Configuration
The iMac arrives in two configurations of the M6 chip. The base model costs Rs 1,74,900, and the more powerful version costs Rs 1,99,900. They are available in blue, green, orange, pink, purple, silver, and yellow colour options.
The base model sports an M6 chip with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU along with 2 Thunderbolt ports. It can be configured with up to 24GB of unified memory and up to 1TB of storage. While it doesn't come with Ethernet, customers can pay Rs 3,000 extra to have the 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port included as well.
The other variant sports an M6 with a 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU alongside 4 Thunderbolt ports. It can be configured with up to 32GB of unified memory and up to 2TB of storage. It also comes with the 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port as standard.
MacBook Pro (2026) and iMac (2026) Specifications and Features
The highlight of both the new MacBook Pro and iMac is the new M6 chip. Apple claims that it features the world's fastest CPU core. The new 12-core CPU complex features two 'Super Cores', four performance cores, and six efficiency cores. The 12-core GPU configuration claims to deliver up to 30 per cent faster graphics and up to 25 per cent faster AI workloads when compared to M5. The Dual 16-core Neural Engine allows the M6-powered devices to run Siri AI and Apple Intelligence features across apps and macOS, along with running Large Language Models (LLMs) locally.
Both the MacBook Pro (2026) and the iMac (2026) ship with macOS 27 Golden Gate. They feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and a 12MP Centre Stage webcam.
The 14-inch MacBook Pro sports a Liquid Retina XDR OLED display, with up to 1600 nits of peak HDR brightness, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It sports Apple's N1 networking chip alongside a variety of ports, including an SDXC card slot, an HDMI port, a MagSafe 3 port, and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. The battery claims to last up to 24 hours, while the 96W adapter is said to deliver 50 per cent charge in just 30 minutes.
The 24-inch iMac sports a 4.5K Retina display, with up to 500 nits of peak brightness. The Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse are included as always. The four Thunderbolt 4 ports enable it to connect up to two 6K external displays.