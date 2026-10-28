ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Launches M6-Powered 14-Inch MacBook Pro And 24-Inch iMac: Prices, Specifications, Features

Apple MacBook Pro (2026) draws power from the new M6 chip ( Apple )

Hyderabad: Ahead of its 'Pro and Tell' event, Apple has refreshed the MacBook Pro and the iMac with the new M6 chip. The processor is built on a 2nm process and features up to 12-core CPU, 12-core GPU, and Dual 16-core Neural Engine.

The MacBook Pro (2026) features a 14-inch OLED screen, a 12MP webcam with Centre Stage, up to 32GB of unified memory, and up to 4TB of storage as standard. The all-in-one desktop iMac (2026) features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, up to 32GB of unified memory, and up to 2TB of storage, alongside the same Centre Stage webcam.

Apple iMac (2026) draws power from the new M6 chip (Apple) Both devices are now available to pre-order on the Apple Online Store, with deliveries starting November 6—coinciding with their arrival at Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers. Let's take a detailed look at the pricing and specifications of the two devices. MacBook Pro (2026) Price in India and Configuration The standard MacBook Pro with M6 chip (12-core CPU, 12-core GPU, Dual 16-core Neural Engine), 16GB unified memory, and 1TB storage costs Rs 2,39,900. It is available in space black and silver colour options. Customers can choose to upgrade the device to 24GB or 32GB of unified memory as well as select a higher 2TB or 4TB storage. There is also an option to opt for Nano-Texture Display that costs an additional Rs 18,000. The device comes with a 70W power adapter, but consumers can opt for a 96W for an additional amount of Rs 3,100. iMac (2026) Prices in India and Configuration The iMac arrives in two configurations of the M6 chip. The base model costs Rs 1,74,900, and the more powerful version costs Rs 1,99,900. They are available in blue, green, orange, pink, purple, silver, and yellow colour options.