ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Launches iPhone 18 Pro And iPhone 18 Pro Max; Take Big Leaps In Battery Life, Advanced Camera System

Washington: Apple has finally announced the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at it's lauch event on Wednesday. The 18 Pro and Pro Max come in deep black, silver, “glacier,” and burgundy, with colour-matched back glass. They also have a new A20 Pro chip and purportedly the longest battery in an iPhone.

During Wednesday’s presentation, Apple highlighted how the new phones are well-equipped to work with Apple Intelligence and Siri AI, including Siri AI’s more expressive voices. According to Verge, the A20 Pro has a “brand new architecture” built on 2nm technology, like the M6 chips. It has a 6-core CPU with 2 “desktop-class” super cores and 4 efficiency cores. It also has a “significantly advanced” GPU with a 7-core design that enables a “40 per cent” increase in performance, according to Apple’s Sribalan Santhanam, VP of its silicon engineering group.

In addition, the iPhone 18 Pro has a “next-generation vapour chamber” with three times the surface area as the one in the 17 Pro to help cool the phone. The iPhone 18 Pro has all-day battery life comparable to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, according to Rich Dinh, VP of hardware engineering.

Video playback is 36 hours for the iPhone 18 Pro, and the 18 Pro Max gets 45 hours. Apple says just 15 minutes of wired charging provides 6 hours of video playback for the iPhone 18 Pro.

The new phones follow a major redesign introduced with the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max in 2025. That redesign dropped titanium in favour of an aluminium body, introduced a vapour chamber to help keep the phone cool, and added a camera bar (which Apple calls the “plateau”) that stretches across the back.

The 17 Pro line also launched in a bold orange colour that was good and well timed, a nice silver, and a great deep blue. And last fall’s iPhone refresh brought the 18-megapixel Centre Stage front camera that lets you take wide selfies even when you’re holding the phone in portrait mode, reported Verge.

As for the camera, the new iPhone 18 Pro has a new 48-megapixel fusion main camera with variable aperture for creative control that wasn't possible before. This is the most advanced camera we've ever made.