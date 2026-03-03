ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Launches iPhone 17e In India: Price, Specifications, Availability

The iPhone 17e will be avialable for sale on March 11, 2026. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple has launched the iPhone 17e in India and global markets. It is the company’s latest, most affordable smartphone in the iPhone 17 Series. The handset features notable changes compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 16e, launched last year.

The iPhone 17e features a 60Hz OLED screen with a notch, the new A19 chipset, 8GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, and a single 48MP rear camera. It also includes MagSafe support and Ceramic Shield display protection.

Apple iPhone 17e: Price, availability

The iPhone 17e comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 64,900, and the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs Rs 84,900. It is offered in Soft Pink, White, and Black.

Pre-bookings for the iPhone 17e start on March 4, 2026, at 7:45 PM IST. The handset will be available for sale from March 11, 2026, via Apple’s official website (apple.com).