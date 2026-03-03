Apple Launches iPhone 17e In India: Price, Specifications, Availability
The iPhone 17e comes in 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 10:14 AM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has launched the iPhone 17e in India and global markets. It is the company’s latest, most affordable smartphone in the iPhone 17 Series. The handset features notable changes compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 16e, launched last year.
The iPhone 17e features a 60Hz OLED screen with a notch, the new A19 chipset, 8GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, and a single 48MP rear camera. It also includes MagSafe support and Ceramic Shield display protection.
Apple iPhone 17e: Price, availability
The iPhone 17e comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 64,900, and the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs Rs 84,900. It is offered in Soft Pink, White, and Black.
Pre-bookings for the iPhone 17e start on March 4, 2026, at 7:45 PM IST. The handset will be available for sale from March 11, 2026, via Apple’s official website (apple.com).
|Variants
|Price
|Colours
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 64,900
|Soft Pink, White, and Black
|8GB + 512GB
|Rs 84,900
Apple iPhone 17e: Specifications
The iPhone 17e measures 146.7mm in length, 71.5mm in width, and 7.8mm in thickness. It weighs around 169 grams. The handset features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, True Tone, and a peak brightness of up to 800 nits. It comes with Ceramic Shield 2 protection, which claims to offer up to three times better scratch resistance compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 16e.
The device is powered by the latest hexa-core A19 processor, which supports a 4-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
It boasts a single 48MP rear camera with an f/1.6 aperture and OIS support. The phone has a 12MP front-facing camera with an f/1.9 aperture.
It supports 20W wired and 15W MagSafe (wireless) charging. Apple has not specified the battery capacity of the device, but claims that the device can last up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge.
In terms of connectivity, the iPhone 17e includes support for 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and NavIC. The device also includes an accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, and a proximity sensor. It supports FaceID for biometric authentication.
The iPhone 17e runs iOS26 operating system and features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|60Hz | 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR with Cermaic Shiled 2 protection
|Processor
|A 19
|RAM + storage
|8GB RAM + 256GB storage
|8GB RAM + 512GB storage
|Rear camera
|48MP Fusion
|Front camera
|12MP
|Battery
|Not specified (can last up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge)
|Charging capacity
|20W (wired) | 15W MagSafe (wireless)
|Operating system (OS)
|iOS26
|IP rating
|IP68