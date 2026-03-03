ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Launches iPhone 17e In India: Price, Specifications, Availability

The iPhone 17e comes in 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations.

The iPhone 17e will be avialable for sale on March 11, 2026. (Image Credit: Apple)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : March 3, 2026 at 10:14 AM IST

Hyderabad: Apple has launched the iPhone 17e in India and global markets. It is the company’s latest, most affordable smartphone in the iPhone 17 Series. The handset features notable changes compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 16e, launched last year.

The iPhone 17e features a 60Hz OLED screen with a notch, the new A19 chipset, 8GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, and a single 48MP rear camera. It also includes MagSafe support and Ceramic Shield display protection.

Apple iPhone 17e: Price, availability

The iPhone 17e comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 64,900, and the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs Rs 84,900. It is offered in Soft Pink, White, and Black.

Pre-bookings for the iPhone 17e start on March 4, 2026, at 7:45 PM IST. The handset will be available for sale from March 11, 2026, via Apple’s official website (apple.com).

VariantsPriceColours
8GB + 256GBRs 64,900Soft Pink, White, and Black
8GB + 512GBRs 84,900

Apple iPhone 17e: Specifications

The iPhone 17e measures 146.7mm in length, 71.5mm in width, and 7.8mm in thickness. It weighs around 169 grams. The handset features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, True Tone, and a peak brightness of up to 800 nits. It comes with Ceramic Shield 2 protection, which claims to offer up to three times better scratch resistance compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 16e.

The device is powered by the latest hexa-core A19 processor, which supports a 4-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

It boasts a single 48MP rear camera with an f/1.6 aperture and OIS support. The phone has a 12MP front-facing camera with an f/1.9 aperture.

It supports 20W wired and 15W MagSafe (wireless) charging. Apple has not specified the battery capacity of the device, but claims that the device can last up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge.

In terms of connectivity, the iPhone 17e includes support for 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and NavIC. The device also includes an accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, and a proximity sensor. It supports FaceID for biometric authentication.

The iPhone 17e runs iOS26 operating system and features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

FeaturesDetails
Display60Hz | 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR with Cermaic Shiled 2 protection
ProcessorA 19
RAM + storage8GB RAM + 256GB storage
8GB RAM + 512GB storage
Rear camera48MP Fusion
Front camera12MP
BatteryNot specified (can last up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge)
Charging capacity20W (wired) | 15W MagSafe (wireless)
Operating system (OS)iOS26
IP ratingIP68
