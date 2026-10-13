Apple Launches HomeView Smart Display And HomePod mini 2, Both Built Around Siri AI
Apple has unveiled the HomeView smart display and HomePod mini 2 speaker, both built around Siri AI, with new sound, home control, and privacy features.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has announced two new smart home devices: HomeView, a 7-inch smart display, and HomePod mini 2, a small speaker. Both devices are built around Siri AI. Apple notes that the AI-powered virtual assistant will be available to these products as a free software update in English in the United States (US), Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, and the United Kingdom (UK).
Price and availability
The Apple HomeView is priced at $299 for both the standard and wall-mounted models. Pre-orders are open in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, India, and New Zealand via Apple's official website and the Apple Store app. Customers in Singapore can pre-order on October 15, while South African buyers can order through authorised Apple resellers. Sales of the HomeView begin on November 13, 2026.
The USB Type-C wall connector for the HomeView costs $59.95, and the AC Wired mount costs $79.95. Both can be ordered today. The Power over Ethernet mount costs $129.95 and arrives in early 2027.
The HomePod mini 2 costs $149 in the US. Pre-orders are open in the US and more than 23 other countries and regions. It goes on sale on October 30, 2026.
HomeView
Apple says the HomeView is meant to sit at the centre of the home while feeling personal to each person in it. It features a 7-inch Liquid Retina display joined to a domed speaker base by a steel hinge, which allows the screen to tilt to suit any height. The aluminium body comes in Silver, Starlight, Rose Pink, and Space Grey colours.
The wall-mounted model comes in Space Grey and Silver colours. It attaches with one of three mounts made by Schneider Home, which can be fitted by the owner or a professional.
HomeView recognises up to six people by their faces. Each person gets their own Home Screen, apps, and widgets. Private content in Messages, Calendar, and FaceTime only appears when the right person is seen and their iPhone or iPad is nearby and recently unlocked. Shared photo albums and music can still be enjoyed by everyone, including guests.
HomePod mini 2
The HomePod mini 2 is the successor of the previously launched HomePod mini. It comes in Pink, Green, Blue, White, and Midnight, and uses the S10 chipset to tune sound in real time. The compact speaker can be used alone, as a stereo pair or across several rooms.
For the first time, four HomePod mini 2 speakers can be paired with the new Apple TV 4K for surround sound. Apple calls this its most immersive home theatre setup yet. The speaker can also work with a Mac for movies, games, and calls.
A new feature called Sound Glow turns the top of the speaker into a light display. It glows and pulses with the music and takes its colours from the album art. Users can also choose a soundscape, such as rain, for calming animations.
Similar to the HomeView, the HomePod mini 2 also recognises up to six people by voice and works as a home hub. People can lock doors, lower blinds, change the thermostat or switch off lights by voice. It can also listen for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. It works with the new Apple Home Collection cameras and doorbells to announce who is at the door.