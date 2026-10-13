ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Launches HomeView Smart Display And HomePod mini 2, Both Built Around Siri AI

Apple has introduced HomeView, a 7-inch display that handles music, FaceTime calls, and smart home control simultaneously. ( Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple has announced two new smart home devices: HomeView, a 7-inch smart display, and HomePod mini 2, a small speaker. Both devices are built around Siri AI. Apple notes that the AI-powered virtual assistant will be available to these products as a free software update in English in the United States (US), Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, and the United Kingdom (UK).

Price and availability

The Apple HomeView is priced at $299 for both the standard and wall-mounted models. Pre-orders are open in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, India, and New Zealand via Apple's official website and the Apple Store app. Customers in Singapore can pre-order on October 15, while South African buyers can order through authorised Apple resellers. Sales of the HomeView begin on November 13, 2026. The USB Type-C wall connector for the HomeView costs $59.95, and the AC Wired mount costs $79.95. Both can be ordered today. The Power over Ethernet mount costs $129.95 and arrives in early 2027. The HomePod mini 2 costs $149 in the US. Pre-orders are open in the US and more than 23 other countries and regions. It goes on sale on October 30, 2026. HomeView Apple says the HomeView is meant to sit at the centre of the home while feeling personal to each person in it. It features a 7-inch Liquid Retina display joined to a domed speaker base by a steel hinge, which allows the screen to tilt to suit any height. The aluminium body comes in Silver, Starlight, Rose Pink, and Space Grey colours.