ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Launches Education Hub For Supplier Employee Skill Development In India

Supplier employees will be able develop skills in digital literacy, swift coding, robotics, automation technology, and smart manufacturing. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Apple and its partners have offered more than 75 courses for supplier employees in India. (Image Credit: Apple)

Apple is also expanding these development courses to supplier employees at more than 25 supplier sites in India, starting from Tata Electronics. Following the initial success of its robotics training programme, launched in December 2024, the tech giant and its partners have offered more than 75 courses for supplier employees in the country. Apple plans to expand these development courses to more sites this year.

Apple Education Hub is located in Bengaluru and is said to be the first-of-its-kind in India. It works in collaboration with the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), and new courses under this initiative will begin from March 2026.

Hyderabad: Apple has introduced an Education Hub in India. It offers skill-building and training programmes for employees working in its supply chain. Under this initiative, a supplier employee will be able develop skills in digital literacy, swift coding, robotics, automation technology, and smart manufacturing. These new courses are part of Apple’s global $50 million Supplier Employee Development Fund.

Sarah Chandler, Apple’s Vice President, said, “The same spirit of innovation that drives our products also guides our commitment to supporting people across our global supply chain.” She added that Apple is excited to offer its technical training courses in India, which will provide many employees with the opportunity to learn valuable new skills and explore new paths for career growth.

Apple says that the Education Hub will serve as a space where both trainers and students can learn directly from educators specialised in digital education, starting with digital literacy and Swift coding for beginners. The company mentions that faculty from MAHE will train supplier trainers in these curricula, who will be able to deliver sessions to larger employee groups.

Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M.D. Venkatesh, vice chancellor at MAHE, said, “This collaboration brings together Apple’s commitment to its supplier employees and Manipal’s experience in applied education to create meaningful opportunities for growth. Supplier communities sit at the heart of India’s manufacturing ecosystem, and investing in their skills is more important than ever.”

Apple Education Hub's development courses are expanded to more than 25 supplier sites in India. (Image Credit: Apple)

Apple offers more with these development courses

Apple partners with suppliers globally to provide various programmes that benefit supplier employees in their supply chain. These include worker-rights awareness training, technical and professional education, health education, and community resilience programmes.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is also expanding its Vocational Education for Persons with Disabilities programme in India, recently launched with Salcomp. It provides employment and professional development opportunities to persons with disabilities in Apple’s supply chain. With this programme, the company has already benefited more than 18,000 supplier employees globally to date.