Apple AirPods Max 2 Launched In India With H2 Chip, Better ANC, Live Translations: Price, Specifications
The AirPods Max 2 come in five colours: Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, and Orange. It will be available for orders starting March 25, 2026.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 12:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has launched the AirPods Max 2 in India. It is powered by Apple’s H2 chip and comes with an enhanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which is 1.5 times better than compared to previous generation AirPod Max. In addition, the AirPod Max 2 includes features such as Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation, and Live Translation, which Apple states have been integrated for the first time.
The AirPod Max 2 is ideal for podcasters, musicians, and content creators. Apple mentions that the latest headphones will allow users to unlock their creative possibilities and utilise the new features to create studio-quality audio recordings.
AirPods Max 2: Price, availability
The AirPods Max 2 start at Rs 67,900. It is offered in five colours, which include Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, and Orange. The new headphones are available in more than 30 countries, including India. Customers will be able to order the AirPods Max 2 starting Wednesday, March 25, 2026, via Apple’s official website (apple.com/in) or Apple Store app. Customers can pick up their orders by visiting the nearest Apple Store retail store.
In addition, Apple is also offering AppleCare protection plans for the AirPods Max 2. Customers can choose the AppleCare+ plan for a single product or AppleCare One (available only in the US) for protecting multiple products. Both plans include benefits such as accident coverage (drops, spills), theft/loss protection, battery replacement service, and 24/7 support from Apple Experts.
Moreover, new subscribers may receive Apple Music free for three months with the purchase of AirPods Max 2.
AirPods Max 2: Specifications
The AirPods Max 2 is powered by an H2 chip, which replaces the H1 chip found in the previous generation AirPods Max. It features an enhanced ANC, which is 1.5 times better compared to its predecessor. Apple claims that this enhanced ANC helps the headphones to reduce environmental sounds such as aeroplane engines and commuter noise.
The Transparency mode has also been improved with new digital signal processing, which makes the audio sound more natural. Apple mentions that this makes users stay aware of their environment.
The AirPods Max 2 features a new dynamic range amplifier for cleaner audio, and Spatial Audio content is also claimed to sound better than ever. It supports 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio when connected with a USB-Type C cable, which enables music creators to fully utilise the headphone’s capabilities. The headphones include reduced wireless audio latency that makes playing games across iOS, macOS, and iPadOS operating systems feel more responsive and immersive.
The AirPods Max 2 come with intelligent features such as Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Live Translation, and Voice Isolation. It is worth noting that the Live Translation feature might not be available in all regions or languages.
With the help of the Digital Crown present on the headphone, users can take photos or record videos when using the camera app on iPhone or iPad.
Moreover, the AirPods Max 2 features Loud Sound Reduction, Personalised Volume, and Siri Interactions.