ETV Bharat / technology

Apple AirPods Max 2 Launched In India With H2 Chip, Better ANC, Live Translations: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Apple has launched the AirPods Max 2 in India. It is powered by Apple’s H2 chip and comes with an enhanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which is 1.5 times better than compared to previous generation AirPod Max. In addition, the AirPod Max 2 includes features such as Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation, and Live Translation, which Apple states have been integrated for the first time.

The AirPod Max 2 is ideal for podcasters, musicians, and content creators. Apple mentions that the latest headphones will allow users to unlock their creative possibilities and utilise the new features to create studio-quality audio recordings.

AirPods Max 2: Price, availability

The AirPods Max 2 start at Rs 67,900. It is offered in five colours, which include Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, and Orange. The new headphones are available in more than 30 countries, including India. Customers will be able to order the AirPods Max 2 starting Wednesday, March 25, 2026, via Apple’s official website (apple.com/in) or Apple Store app. Customers can pick up their orders by visiting the nearest Apple Store retail store.

Airpods Max 2 in five colour options. (Image Credit: Apple)

In addition, Apple is also offering AppleCare protection plans for the AirPods Max 2. Customers can choose the AppleCare+ plan for a single product or AppleCare One (available only in the US) for protecting multiple products. Both plans include benefits such as accident coverage (drops, spills), theft/loss protection, battery replacement service, and 24/7 support from Apple Experts.

Moreover, new subscribers may receive Apple Music free for three months with the purchase of AirPods Max 2.