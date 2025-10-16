ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Launched New Vision Pro Headset With M5 Chipset And Knit Band: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Apple has launched the latest version of the Apple Vision Pro headset in the global market. It features Apple’s new M5 chipset and a redesigned dual-knit band for a comfortable fit. The device runs visionOS 26, which enables spatial experiences, including widgets and new Personas. With the help of the M5 chipset, the new Vision Pro is said to offer better performance, enhanced display rendering, faster AI-powered workflows, and longer battery life compared to the older headset with the M2 chipset.

The new Vision Pro is priced at $3,499, which is available for pre-order via Apple’s official website and will go on sale on October 22, 2025, in select regions.

2025 Apple Vision Pro: What’s new

The latest headset features the M5 chipset, used in the new MacBook Pro and iPad Pro. It is based on a 3nm process and features a 10-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine for AI performance that offers over 4 times the peak GPU compute performance compared to the M4 chipset. This means that users can expect quicker load times, better rendering, and sharper visuals across the interface.

Apple claims that the M5 processor can now render 10 per cent more pixels on custom micro-OLED displays compared to its predecessor, producing sharper text and clearer images. It has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, which will reduce motion blur and enhance visual experience, especially in Mac Virtual Display mode.

Along with the new M5 chipset, the Vision Pro also uses a new R1 chipset that handles real-time data from 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones. This allows the headset to have a better understanding of the surrounding environment, head and eye movements, interpretation of sound and motion, and more, creating a real-time view of the world.

Apple Vision Pro 2025: Design and comfort