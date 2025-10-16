Apple Launched New Vision Pro Headset With M5 Chipset And Knit Band: Price, Specifications
The new handset comes with a micro-OLED panel, tracking cameras, flickers, and more.
Published : October 16, 2025 at 3:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has launched the latest version of the Apple Vision Pro headset in the global market. It features Apple’s new M5 chipset and a redesigned dual-knit band for a comfortable fit. The device runs visionOS 26, which enables spatial experiences, including widgets and new Personas. With the help of the M5 chipset, the new Vision Pro is said to offer better performance, enhanced display rendering, faster AI-powered workflows, and longer battery life compared to the older headset with the M2 chipset.
The new Vision Pro is priced at $3,499, which is available for pre-order via Apple’s official website and will go on sale on October 22, 2025, in select regions.
2025 Apple Vision Pro: What’s new
The latest headset features the M5 chipset, used in the new MacBook Pro and iPad Pro. It is based on a 3nm process and features a 10-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine for AI performance that offers over 4 times the peak GPU compute performance compared to the M4 chipset. This means that users can expect quicker load times, better rendering, and sharper visuals across the interface.
Apple claims that the M5 processor can now render 10 per cent more pixels on custom micro-OLED displays compared to its predecessor, producing sharper text and clearer images. It has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, which will reduce motion blur and enhance visual experience, especially in Mac Virtual Display mode.
Along with the new M5 chipset, the Vision Pro also uses a new R1 chipset that handles real-time data from 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones. This allows the headset to have a better understanding of the surrounding environment, head and eye movements, interpretation of sound and motion, and more, creating a real-time view of the world.
Apple Vision Pro 2025: Design and comfort
The new Vision Pro comes with a redesigned headset fit. It now comes with a new dual knit band, which is made from a 3D knitted dual-rib structure that offers enhanced cushioning, breathability, and balance. The upper and lower straps of the headset come with tungsten inserts, which add stability and an adjustable Fit Dial for precision.
The new Dual Knot band is available in small, medium, and large sizes and remains compatible with the previous Vision Pro model.
Apple Vision Pro 2025: visionOS 26 and Apple Intelligence
With the help of the latest visionOS 26, users can now add widgets to their environment, revisit them instantly, and access upgraded Personas for more natural communication in FaceTime.
The updated Vision Pro features AI-enhanced spatial scenes and turns images into immersive 3D experiences. It also supports 180-degree and 360-degree video playback from popular action cameras. It is worth noting that creators can share their immersive media directly via Safari and Vimeo.
Apple Vision Pro 2025: Specifications
The new Vision Pro features a 3D display system built on a micro-OLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an M5 chipset. The device has storage up to 1TB. It features two high-resolution main cameras, six tracking cameras, four eye-tracking cameras, a LiDAR scanner, four inertial measurement units (IMUs), a flicker sensor, and an ambient light sensor. The device has a battery life of 2.5 hours of general use and 3 hours of video playback on a single charge. It features Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The headset runs visionOS 26. It weighs around 750 grams to 800 grams.
|Feature
|Details
|Display
|Micro-OLED 3D panel, up to 120Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Apple M5 chipset
|Storage
|Up to 1TB
|Cameras & Sensors
|2 high-resolution main cameras
|6 tracking cameras
|4 eye-tracking cameras
|LiDAR scanner
|4 IMUs
|flicker sensor
|ambient light sensor
|Battery Life
|2.5 hours general use, 3 hours video playback
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6
|Weight
|750g to 800g
|OS
|visionOS 26
Project Moohan
It is worth noting that Samsung will launch its first VR/MR/AR headset, Project Moohan, on October 22, which will directly compete against the newly launched Apple Vision Pro. The upcoming headset will run on the Android XR platform, which is developed in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm.