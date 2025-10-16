ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Launched New 14-inch MacBook Pro With M5 Chipset In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Apple has launched the new 14-inch MacBook Pro in India. The new laptop features a Liquid Retina XDR display, the new M5 chipset, up to 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, a 12MP front camera, a six-speaker audio setup, macOS Tahoe with Apple Intelligence support, and a backlit keyboard with TouchID. It is claimed to have a 24-hour battery life with a 70W USB Type-C power adapter.

MacBook Pro with M5 chipset: Price, pre-booking details, offers

The MacBook Pro with the M5 chipset comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,69,900, the 24GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs Rs 1,89,900, and the 32GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 2,09,900. It comes in Space Black and Silver colour options. The new MacBook can be pre-ordered on Apple’s official website and via the Apple Store app, which is available in 30 countries and regions, including India. Deliveries will begin on October 22, 2025, from Apple Store locations and authorised Apple resellers.