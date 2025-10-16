ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Launched New 14-inch MacBook Pro With M5 Chipset In India: Price, Specifications

The new MacBook Pro comes with a 14.2-inch display, an M5 chipset with AI capabilities, 24-hour battery life, and more.

Apple Launched New 14-inch MacBook Pro With M5 Chipset In India: Price, Specifications
The new M5 chipset offers 3.5 times better AI capabilities and faster storage. (Image Credit: Apple)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 16, 2025 at 10:38 AM IST

Hyderabad: Apple has launched the new 14-inch MacBook Pro in India. The new laptop features a Liquid Retina XDR display, the new M5 chipset, up to 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, a 12MP front camera, a six-speaker audio setup, macOS Tahoe with Apple Intelligence support, and a backlit keyboard with TouchID. It is claimed to have a 24-hour battery life with a 70W USB Type-C power adapter.

MacBook Pro with M5 chipset: Price, pre-booking details, offers

The MacBook Pro with the M5 chipset comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,69,900, the 24GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs Rs 1,89,900, and the 32GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 2,09,900. It comes in Space Black and Silver colour options. The new MacBook can be pre-ordered on Apple’s official website and via the Apple Store app, which is available in 30 countries and regions, including India. Deliveries will begin on October 22, 2025, from Apple Store locations and authorised Apple resellers.

VariantPrice
16GB RAM + 512GB storageRs 1,69,900
24GB RAM + 512GB storageRs 1,89,900
32GB RAM + 512GB storageRs 2,09,900

With a student discount, the MacBook Pro with M5 chipset will be available at an effective price of Rs 1,59,900.

Customers can opt for Apple Trade In to exchange their current laptop and receive credit for the new MacBook Pro. They may also choose to invest in the AppleCare plan, which includes coverage for accidents such as drops and spills, theft and loss protection on eligible products, battery replacement service, and 24/7 support from Apple Experts.

Customers who purchase the new MacBook Pro directly from an Apple Retail Store are eligible for a personal setup of the device, a guided online session, and a Today at Apple session.

(More to follow)

