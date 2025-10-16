Apple Launched New 14-inch MacBook Pro With M5 Chipset In India: Price, Specifications
The new MacBook Pro comes with a 14.2-inch display, an M5 chipset with AI capabilities, 24-hour battery life, and more.
Published : October 16, 2025 at 10:38 AM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has launched the new 14-inch MacBook Pro in India. The new laptop features a Liquid Retina XDR display, the new M5 chipset, up to 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, a 12MP front camera, a six-speaker audio setup, macOS Tahoe with Apple Intelligence support, and a backlit keyboard with TouchID. It is claimed to have a 24-hour battery life with a 70W USB Type-C power adapter.
Amazing performance. Extraordinary battery life. Introducing the all-new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5, delivering the next big leap in AI performance on the Mac. pic.twitter.com/qqjyO2Sj3W— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 15, 2025
MacBook Pro with M5 chipset: Price, pre-booking details, offers
The MacBook Pro with the M5 chipset comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,69,900, the 24GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs Rs 1,89,900, and the 32GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 2,09,900. It comes in Space Black and Silver colour options. The new MacBook can be pre-ordered on Apple’s official website and via the Apple Store app, which is available in 30 countries and regions, including India. Deliveries will begin on October 22, 2025, from Apple Store locations and authorised Apple resellers.
|Variant
|Price
|16GB RAM + 512GB storage
|Rs 1,69,900
|24GB RAM + 512GB storage
|Rs 1,89,900
|32GB RAM + 512GB storage
|Rs 2,09,900
With a student discount, the MacBook Pro with M5 chipset will be available at an effective price of Rs 1,59,900.
Customers can opt for Apple Trade In to exchange their current laptop and receive credit for the new MacBook Pro. They may also choose to invest in the AppleCare plan, which includes coverage for accidents such as drops and spills, theft and loss protection on eligible products, battery replacement service, and 24/7 support from Apple Experts.
Customers who purchase the new MacBook Pro directly from an Apple Retail Store are eligible for a personal setup of the device, a guided online session, and a Today at Apple session.
(More to follow)