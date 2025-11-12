Apple Just Launched A Rs 20,000 Cross-Body Pocket Accessory (Sock?) For Your iPhone
Apple has launched the iPhone Pocket, a 3D-knit accessory designed with ISSEY MIYAKE, available in select global locations from November 14.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 12:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: If you thought Apple's Polishing Cloth, priced at Rs 1,780, or Apple Mac Pro Wheels Kit, priced at Rs 69,900, is the wildest Apple product you've come across, think again because the Cupertino-based tech giant just released the iPhone Pocket—a singular 3D-knitted construction designed to fit any iPhone as well as all pocketable items—available in select locations.
Inspired by the concept of "a piece of cloth", the new accessory is available in two variants. The short strap design retails at $149.95 (around Rs 13,290), and the long strap design is priced at $229.95 (around Rs 20,381).
Apple says that the iPhone Pocket is born out of a collaboration between Japanese designer ISSEY MIYAKE and Apple, featuring a ribbed open structure with the qualities of the original pleats by the MIYAKE DESIGN STUDIO. It will be available to buy from November 14, via select Apple Store locations and on apple.com in France, Greater China, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and the US:
- Apple Canton Road, Hong Kong
- Apple Ginza, Tokyo
- Apple Jing’an, Shanghai
- Apple Marché Saint-Germain, Paris
- Apple Myeongdong, Seoul
- Apple Orchard Road, Singapore
- Apple Piazza Liberty, Milan
- Apple Regent Street, London
- Apple SoHo, New York City
- Apple Xinyi A13, Taipei
While Apple uses fancy words to describe the new accessory, at face value, it looks more like a glorified sock. The tech giant says that the iPhone Pocket follows the idea of creating an additional pocket, and its "understated design" fully encloses the iPhone.
When stretched, the open textile subtly reveals its contents and allows users to peek at their iPhone display. Additionally, the pocket can expand to fit more of a user’s everyday items, Apple says.
The tech giant goes on to glorify its new "special edition" release, explaining that the iPhone Pocket can be worn in a variety of ways. It can be handheld, tied onto bags, or worn directly on the body. The models showcase the short sleeve version being held like a purse, while the long strap version is worn like a crossbody bag... or sock.
The short strap design is available in eight colours— lemon, mandarin, purple, pink, peacock, sapphire, cinnamon, and black. Meanwhile, the long strap design arrives in three colours—sapphire, cinnamon, and black.
Molly Anderson, Apple’s vice president of Industrial Design says that Apple and ISSEY MIYAKE share a design approach that celebrates craftsmanship, simplicity, and delight. Calling the iPhone Pocket a "clever extra pocket" and "a natural accompaniment" to Apple products.
"The colour palette of iPhone Pocket was intentionally designed to mix and match with all our iPhone models and colours, allowing users to create their own personalised combination. Its recognisable silhouette offers a beautiful new way to carry your iPhone, AirPods, and favourite everyday items," Anderson says.
Yoshiyuki Miyamae, design director of MIYAKE DESIGN STUDIO says that the design of iPhone Pocket speaks to the bond between iPhone and its user, while keeping in mind that an Apple product is designed to be universal in aesthetic and versatile in use.
“iPhone Pocket explores the concept of 'the joy of wearing iPhone in your own way’. The simplicity of its design echoes what we practice at ISSEY MIYAKE—the idea of leaving things less defined to allow for possibilities and personal interpretation," Miyamae says.