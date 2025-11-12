ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Just Launched A Rs 20,000 Cross-Body Pocket Accessory (Sock?) For Your iPhone

Hyderabad: If you thought Apple's Polishing Cloth, priced at Rs 1,780, or Apple Mac Pro Wheels Kit, priced at Rs 69,900, is the wildest Apple product you've come across, think again because the Cupertino-based tech giant just released the iPhone Pocket—a singular 3D-knitted construction designed to fit any iPhone as well as all pocketable items—available in select locations.

Inspired by the concept of "a piece of cloth", the new accessory is available in two variants. The short strap design retails at $149.95 (around Rs 13,290), and the long strap design is priced at $229.95 (around Rs 20,381).

Apple says that the iPhone Pocket can be worn in various styles (Image Credits: Apple)

Apple says that the iPhone Pocket is born out of a collaboration between Japanese designer ISSEY MIYAKE and Apple, featuring a ribbed open structure with the qualities of the original pleats by the MIYAKE DESIGN STUDIO. It will be available to buy from November 14, via select Apple Store locations and on apple.com in France, Greater China, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and the US:

Apple Canton Road, Hong Kong

Apple Ginza, Tokyo

Apple Jing’an, Shanghai

Apple Marché Saint-Germain, Paris

Apple Myeongdong, Seoul

Apple Orchard Road, Singapore

Apple Piazza Liberty, Milan

Apple Regent Street, London

Apple SoHo, New York City

Apple Xinyi A13, Taipei

While Apple uses fancy words to describe the new accessory, at face value, it looks more like a glorified sock. The tech giant says that the iPhone Pocket follows the idea of creating an additional pocket, and its "understated design" fully encloses the iPhone.