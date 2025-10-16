ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Launched iPad Pro With M5 SoC in India: Price, Specifications, Offers

The new iPad Pro runs on the latest iPadOS 26 with Liquid Glass UI layout and supports Apple Intelligence. ( Image Credit: Apple )

With a student discount, the new iPad Pro with an 11-inch display will cost Rs 89,900, while the 13-inch variant will be priced at Rs 1,09,900.

The new iPad Pro can be pre-ordered on Apple’s official website and in the Apple Store app, available in 31 countries and regions, including India. Deliveries will begin on October 22, 2025, from the Apple Store locations and authorised Apple resellers.

The new iPad Pro with the M5 processor is available in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular variants.

The new iPad Pro is available in 11-inch and 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED display variants. It features the new M5 SoC, Apple’s C1X modem, N1 wireless networking chip, and a 12MP rear camera. It runs on the latest iPadOS 26 with Liquid Glass UI layout and supports Apple Intelligence. The iPad Pro with the M5 chipset comes in Silver and Space Black colours.

Hyderabad: Apple has launched the new iPad Pro in India. While a separate launch event was initially expected, both the new iPad and MacBook were unveiled via a press release on the company’s website.

Customers can opt for Apple Trade In to exchange their current tablet and get credit for the new iPad Pro. They can also choose to invest in the AppleCare plan, which includes coverage for accidents such as drops and spills, theft and loss protection on eligible products, battery replacement service, and 24/7 support from Apple Experts.

The new M5 chipset allows iPad Pro users to play high graphic-intense games. (Image Credit: Apple)

Accessories for iPad Pro

The new iPad Pro is compatible with the Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C) styluses. The Apple Pencil Pro is priced at Rs 11,900, and the Apple Pencil (USB-C) costs Rs 7,900.

With a student discount, the Apple Pencil Pro is available for Rs 10,900, while the Apple Pencil (USB-C) is priced at Rs 6,900.

The Magic Keyboard for the new 11-inch iPad Pro is available for Rs 29,900 and Rs 27,900 with a student discount. While the Magic Keyboard for the new 13-inch iPad Pro is available for Rs 33,900, and Rs 31,900 with a student discount.

Additionally, the 40W Dynamic power adapter that supports 60W of maximum output is available for Rs 3,900.

The new M5 processor delivers up to 3.5x faster AI performance than iPad Pro with M4. (Image Credit: Apple)

Key highlights of the M5 chipset in iPad Pro

Apple claims that the new iPad Pro with the M5 chipset is better than its predecessor with the M4 processor in the following parameters:

1.5 times faster 3D rendering with ray tracing in Octane X.

1.2 times faster video transcode performance in Final Cut Pro for iPad.

2 times faster AI image generation in Draw Things for iPad.

2.3 times faster AI video upscaling performance in DaVinci Resolve for iPad.

iPad Pro with M5 chipset: Specifications

The new iPad Pro is offered in two display sizes — 11-inch and 13-inch— both featuring Ultra Retina XDR panels with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of peak brightness.

It is powered by Apple’s new M5 processor, which is claimed to deliver exceptional speed and AI performance. The tablet is paired with up to 16GB of RAM with up to a 10-core CPU, and 10-core GPU, and up to 2TB of storage.

It features a 12MP single rear camera, which is capable of capturing sharp photos and 4K videos. The tablet sports a 12MP front camera for taking video calls and selfies.

It runs iPadOS 26 with a Liquid Glass design UI interface, which includes a windowing system, menu bar, Files app, folders in the Dock, Preview app, and Background Tasks.

The new iPad Pro also supports Apple Intelligence, which comes with new features like Live Translation in the device, FaceTime, and Messages, new intelligent actions in Shortcut, and more.