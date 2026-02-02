Apple Is Working On A Clamshell-Style 'iPhone Flip', Could Follow This Year's iPhone Fold: Report
The so-called iPhone Flip is expected to be a square, clamshell-style device and compete with devices like the Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: While Apple is reportedly set to unveil its first-ever foldable iPhone, called iPhone Fold in 2026, leaks about a smaller clamshell-style foldable iPhone have surfaced on the internet. In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed that Apple is already exploring the next foldable device inside Apple Labs.
The so-called “iPhone Flip”—unlikely to be the real name—is said to be a square, clamshell-style foldable device. The details of this handset are under wraps, and the purported device is reported to be introduced after the iPhone Fold. Upon launch, it is expected to compete with other flip phones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Motorola Razr.
However, Gurman emphasised that the product is still in an early stage and has no release timeline yet. Apple will probably release the clamshell iPhone after the success of the book-style iPhone Fold, as the company is anticipating a strong response to its first-ever foldable iPhone, which may generate demand for foldable iPhones in general.
According to Gurman, customers would seek the iPhone in more form factors, similar to the demand for different-sized iPhone models. He compared it to how Apple added Mini, Plus, and Pro sizes to the regular sizes.
A Larger iPhone Fold
According to the newsletter, Apple could also launch another book-style foldable iPhone, which would be much larger than the first-gen iPhone Fold. The newsletter says that the first version of the iPhone Fold will be smaller in size than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, with an outer display of about 5.5 inches. Gurman also revealed that the foldable iPad, which was earlier in the works inside the company, has now hit development snags.
iPhone Fold: Expected Specifications
According to the CAD renders of the iPhone Fold, made by Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser, the device will have rounded corners. The cover display of the foldable handset will also feature rounded corners towards its hinges. The iPhone Fold is said to feature a 5.5-inch external display and a 7.8-inch internal display, making it almost equal to the iPad mini’s 8.3-inch screen.
As per the CAD renders, the device will feature a corner punch-hole selfie camera in the inner display and another punch-hole camera at the top-centre of the external display. According to the CAD render, the iPhone Fold will exclude FaceID and instead include TouchID placed on the power button. At the back, it will feature a horizontal camera bar, featuring two camera sensors, similar to the camera bar on the standard Pixel devices.
According to Prosser, the foldable iPhone will measure 9 mm in thickness when folded, and 4.5 mm when unfolded. These measurements are considerably slimmer than the Pixel Fold, which measures 12.1 mm folded and 5.8 mm unfolded, but slightly thicker than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (8.9 mm folded and 4.2 mm unfolded).
According to the report, Apple's foldable device will achieve a seamless, unfolded look. It will use liquid metal in the hinge, integrate an in-cell touch panel, and pressure-disperse the metal plate to hide the crease in the middle—a design limitation seen in all foldables available in the market. In terms of chipset, the handset is expected to be powered by a 2nm A20 Pro processor, paired with Apple's in-house C2 modem.