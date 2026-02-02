ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Is Working On A Clamshell-Style 'iPhone Flip', Could Follow This Year's iPhone Fold: Report

In picture: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 for representation ( Image Credit: Samsung )

Hyderabad: While Apple is reportedly set to unveil its first-ever foldable iPhone, called iPhone Fold in 2026, leaks about a smaller clamshell-style foldable iPhone have surfaced on the internet. In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed that Apple is already exploring the next foldable device inside Apple Labs. The so-called “iPhone Flip”—unlikely to be the real name—is said to be a square, clamshell-style foldable device. The details of this handset are under wraps, and the purported device is reported to be introduced after the iPhone Fold. Upon launch, it is expected to compete with other flip phones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Motorola Razr. The purported Apple Fold will rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 on the left and the Motorola Razr on the right, after launch. (Image Credit: Samsung, Motorola) However, Gurman emphasised that the product is still in an early stage and has no release timeline yet. Apple will probably release the clamshell iPhone after the success of the book-style iPhone Fold, as the company is anticipating a strong response to its first-ever foldable iPhone, which may generate demand for foldable iPhones in general. According to Gurman, customers would seek the iPhone in more form factors, similar to the demand for different-sized iPhone models. He compared it to how Apple added Mini, Plus, and Pro sizes to the regular sizes. A Larger iPhone Fold