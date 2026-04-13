Apple AI Glasses To Come In Multiple Designs, Colours, And An Upgraded Siri: Report
Apple is testing four smart glasses designs ahead of a planned 2027 launch, which will feature a camera, music playback, and an upgraded Siri assistant.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST
Hyderabad: Apple is testing four distinct frame designs for the upcoming smart glasses. According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to unveil its first smart glasses by the end of this year and possibly introduce them commercially in 2027. They are expected to directly compete with Meta’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) glasses, which include the Ray-Ban Meta lineup and Oakley Meta Series.
Apple’s upcoming smart glasses are likely to offer similar features to Meta’s AI glasses, with a focus on audio and camera-based capabilities. In addition, the tech giant is also focusing on tighter integration with its existing ecosystem.
Four frames, multiple colour options
Gurman’s report highlights that Apple’s four distinct frame designs include a large rectangular frame, a slimmer rectangular variant similar to those worn by CEO Tim Cook, a larger oval or circular frame, and a smaller oval or circular alternative.
The report mentions that the tech giant is also planning to provide several colour options for these smart glasses, including black, ocean blue, and light brown.
It is expected that the frames will be built using acetate material, which offers higher durability compared to the standard plastic used in many existing smart glasses.
However, it remains unclear whether the company will ultimately launch the smart glasses with one design or offer multiple styles at launch.
Apple smart glasses do not have a display
The report mentions that Apple’s smart glasses will not feature any display like Meta’s Ray-Ban Display glasses. Instead, they are expected to function as a wearable companion device, enabling users to take photos and videos, especially with the oval-shaped camera lenses, as per Gurman’s report, as well as answer phone calls and play music.
The smart glasses are expected to feature Apple’s long-promised upgraded Siri. The upcoming product could position Siri as a more capable, always-available assistant in everyday life.
Moreover, the upgraded Siri could likely power Apple’s Visual Intelligence, enabling users to identify objects, translate text, find products, and more in real-time. Additionally, the Apple smart glasses are expected to be paired with a connected iPhone to power most of their features, making them an iPhone accessory.