ETV Bharat / technology

Apple AI Glasses To Come In Multiple Designs, Colours, And An Upgraded Siri: Report

Hyderabad: Apple is testing four distinct frame designs for the upcoming smart glasses. According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to unveil its first smart glasses by the end of this year and possibly introduce them commercially in 2027. They are expected to directly compete with Meta’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) glasses, which include the Ray-Ban Meta lineup and Oakley Meta Series.

Apple’s upcoming smart glasses are likely to offer similar features to Meta’s AI glasses, with a focus on audio and camera-based capabilities. In addition, the tech giant is also focusing on tighter integration with its existing ecosystem.

Four frames, multiple colour options

Gurman’s report highlights that Apple’s four distinct frame designs include a large rectangular frame, a slimmer rectangular variant similar to those worn by CEO Tim Cook, a larger oval or circular frame, and a smaller oval or circular alternative.

The report mentions that the tech giant is also planning to provide several colour options for these smart glasses, including black, ocean blue, and light brown.

It is expected that the frames will be built using acetate material, which offers higher durability compared to the standard plastic used in many existing smart glasses.