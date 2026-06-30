ETV Bharat / technology

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Leak: Tata Electronics Hack Exposes Supplier Details and Drop-Test Photos

Hyderabad: A ransomware group has published files on the dark web containing sensitive component and supplier lists, along with photographs of Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models. According to Reuters, the data was stolen from Tata Electronics, which is the tech giant's key Indian supplier and contract manufacturer.

The news publication reported that at least six files showcase details of numerous iPhone 18 Pro components along with their specific suppliers, including chips on the main circuit board and parts of the battery and camera system. Reuters highlighted these data as Apple's highly sensitive information, which the company does not normally disclose in its public supplier database, particularly as it concerns models yet to launch.

Drop-Test photographs among leaked files

The report states that leaked files carried Apple's confidential watermarks and internal Apple code-names consistent with the iPhone 18 Pro generation. The leaked files include photographs of iPhone 18 Pro models undergoing drop tests at a Tata facility, dated early 2026. The images show a conventionally shaped, grey handset with three rear cameras and the Apple logo. While the exact model number could not be confirmed with certainty, a Reuters source said the photographs are believed to be of the iPhone 18 Pro.

Part of a wider breach

The report highlights that Tata Electronics' leaked files form part of a larger leak of more than 200,000 documents previously attributed to the ransomware group World Leaks. The group has also claimed responsibility for a breach at Nike.

The report states World Leaks had earlier leaked data that included component design papers relating to older iPhone models, as well as some documents linked to Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Qualcomm, all of which supply or work with Apple.