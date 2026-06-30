Apple iPhone 18 Pro Leak: Tata Electronics Hack Exposes Supplier Details and Drop-Test Photos
A ransomware group has leaked sensitive iPhone 18 Pro supplier lists and drop-test photographs stolen from Tata Electronics, as per Reuters.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: A ransomware group has published files on the dark web containing sensitive component and supplier lists, along with photographs of Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models. According to Reuters, the data was stolen from Tata Electronics, which is the tech giant's key Indian supplier and contract manufacturer.
The news publication reported that at least six files showcase details of numerous iPhone 18 Pro components along with their specific suppliers, including chips on the main circuit board and parts of the battery and camera system. Reuters highlighted these data as Apple's highly sensitive information, which the company does not normally disclose in its public supplier database, particularly as it concerns models yet to launch.
Drop-Test photographs among leaked files
The report states that leaked files carried Apple's confidential watermarks and internal Apple code-names consistent with the iPhone 18 Pro generation. The leaked files include photographs of iPhone 18 Pro models undergoing drop tests at a Tata facility, dated early 2026. The images show a conventionally shaped, grey handset with three rear cameras and the Apple logo. While the exact model number could not be confirmed with certainty, a Reuters source said the photographs are believed to be of the iPhone 18 Pro.
Part of a wider breach
The report highlights that Tata Electronics' leaked files form part of a larger leak of more than 200,000 documents previously attributed to the ransomware group World Leaks. The group has also claimed responsibility for a breach at Nike.
The report states World Leaks had earlier leaked data that included component design papers relating to older iPhone models, as well as some documents linked to Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Qualcomm, all of which supply or work with Apple.
Reuters said neither Apple nor Tata responded to requests for comment on the iPhone 18 Pro models' leaked files.
Tata has restricted internal access to sensitive systems while investigating the breach and has hired a forensic auditor to assess the scope of the leak, according to Reuters.
Stakes for Apple's India strategy
The breach arrives at a sensitive moment for Apple's manufacturing strategy, with Tata emerging as one of its most significant assembly partners outside China. India is on track to produce 26 per cent of the world's iPhones in 2026, up from 6 per cent four years earlier, according to research firm Counterpoint. The expansion aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive to position India as a global electronics manufacturing hub.
The leak could complicate Apple's tightly controlled supplier relationships, potentially giving rivals and counterfeiters insight into iPhone 18 Pro models' component sourcing.
It also comes shortly after Apple raised prices on iPads and MacBooks due to rising memory and storage costs, with analysts anticipating possible iPhone price increases later this year. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are reportedly on track for a September launch.