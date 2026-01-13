Apple iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air At Lowest Ever Prices? Check When And Where To Buy
During Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale, the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, and iPhone 15 will be available at discounted prices.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: The upcoming sale period could be the best time to buy an iPhone since the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air will be available at huge discounts, with the Pro Max model retailing at its lowest ever price. Additionally, the iPhone 15 standard model will be available at one of its best prices. Let's take a detailed look at when and where you can buy the discounted iPhones in India.
Lowest iPhone Prices: When and where to buy?
The iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the iPhone Air handsets can be bought at a discount during Amazon's upcoming Great Republic Day Sale in India. The sale commences on January 16, 2026. It is worth noting that the discounts will include card-based benefits and exchange offers.
If you have an SBI credit card, then you can avail an instant discount of 10 per cent on the listed smartphones and EMI transactions. You can get unlimited 5 per cent cashback with an Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card. You can also get an assured 5 per cent cashback via Rewards Gold.
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max
During the upcoming Great Republic Day Sale, the iPhone 17 Pro will be available for a discounted price of Rs 1,25,400, compared to the listed price of Rs 1,34,900. The bigger model, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, will be offered for a discounted price of Rs 1,40,400, compared to the listed price of Rs 1,49,900.
Both handsets are powered by Apple’s A19 Pro chipset and feature a triple 48MP rear camera setup. These devices sport an 18MP front-facing camera and run iOS 26 operating system, packed with Apple Intelligence suite.
iPhone Air
The iPhone Air, during the Great Republic Day Sale, will be available for a discounted price of Rs 91,249, compared to its listed price of Rs 99,000.
It features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion up to 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by an A19 Pro processor, paired with N1 and C1X networking chips. It boasts a single 48MP Fusion main rear camera and an 18MP front-facing camera. The iPhone Air comes in four colour options: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Sky Blue.
iPhone 15
Those who want to enter and experience Apple’s ecosystem but only have a budget of up to Rs 60,000 can consider buying the iPhone 15. It is a value-for-money device and only the second best after the standard iPhone 17. During the Great Republic Day Sale, the iPhone 15 will be available for a discounted price of Rs 50,249, compared to the listed price of Rs 59,900.
The iPhone 15 features a 60Hz Super Retina XDR OLED display, an A16 Bionic chip, and a 48MP + 12MP dual rear camera setup. It sports a Dynamic Island and includes a USB Type-C port.