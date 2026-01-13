ETV Bharat / technology

Apple iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air At Lowest Ever Prices? Check When And Where To Buy

Hyderabad: The upcoming sale period could be the best time to buy an iPhone since the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air will be available at huge discounts, with the Pro Max model retailing at its lowest ever price. Additionally, the iPhone 15 standard model will be available at one of its best prices. Let's take a detailed look at when and where you can buy the discounted iPhones in India.

Lowest iPhone Prices: When and where to buy?

The iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the iPhone Air handsets can be bought at a discount during Amazon's upcoming Great Republic Day Sale in India. The sale commences on January 16, 2026. It is worth noting that the discounts will include card-based benefits and exchange offers.

If you have an SBI credit card, then you can avail an instant discount of 10 per cent on the listed smartphones and EMI transactions. You can get unlimited 5 per cent cashback with an Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card. You can also get an assured 5 per cent cashback via Rewards Gold.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max

During the upcoming Great Republic Day Sale, the iPhone 17 Pro will be available for a discounted price of Rs 1,25,400, compared to the listed price of Rs 1,34,900. The bigger model, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, will be offered for a discounted price of Rs 1,40,400, compared to the listed price of Rs 1,49,900.