Apple May Hike iPhone 17 Series Prices In India From August, Tipster Claims
Apple could raise iPhone 17 Series prices in India from August, according to a tipster, amid an ongoing supply crunch and rising component costs.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 10:40 AM IST
Hyderabad: Apple raised prices across much of its hardware lineup in India last month, but iPhones were left untouched until now. According to an X post shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Cupertino-based tech giant could soon increase prices across the iPhone 17 Series in India, with fresh stock expected to reach dealers by the first week of August 2026.
His X post says Apple informed iPlanet dealers of an upcoming price revision for the iPhone 17 lineup. The base iPhone 17 with 256GB storage could become Rs 12,000 more expensive, rising to Rs 94,990, which initially retailed at a launch price of Rs 82,900, and the 512GB model at Rs 1,02,900. Notably, Apple has yet to officially confirm the price hike of the iPhone 17 Series.
Similar price increases are also expected for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, though revised prices for these models have not been shared. They currently start at Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,49,900, respectively. It remains unclear whether the iPhone Air will also see a price change.
🚨 EXCLUSIVE— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) July 22, 2026
Apple has informed iPlanet dealers that the iPhone 17 could start at ₹94,990 in India from the first week of August, a ₹12,000 jump from the iPhone 17's launch price of ₹82,990.
The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could also see similar price hikes.
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The tipster further pointed to an ongoing supply crunch affecting iPhone 17 retail units in India, with fresh inventory expected to arrive at dealers by next weekend, even as availability remains disrupted across the country.
Why prices may be rising?
The reported hike would follow a period in which manufacturers across the industry have raised prices by an average of 15 per cent, according to Counterpoint, due to a global memory cost crisis. Apple has so far avoided increasing iPhone prices mid-cycle in India, even after revising the prices of Macs, iPads and other devices last month. If confirmed, the iPhone 17 series would mark the first recent iPhone lineup to receive a mid-cycle price increase in the country.
Apple had attributed last month's broader price hikes to rising DRAM and NAND flash storage costs, driven by growing demand for components from the AI industry. Notably, iPhones, Apple Watch models and AirPods were excluded from that earlier round of revisions.
The company has also recently raised iPhone prices in Japan by as much as 11.3 per cent, with the standard iPhone 17 rising from JPY 129,800 to JPY 142,800. Similar revisions were reportedly made to the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apple CEO Tim Cook has previously acknowledged that price increases have become increasingly difficult to avoid as hardware costs continue to rise.
It is worth noting that the reported price hike comes amid stronger-than-usual demand for the iPhone 17 Series, with some variants becoming harder to find both online and in stores, as buyers rush to purchase before any potential increase takes effect.