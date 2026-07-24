ETV Bharat / technology

Apple May Hike iPhone 17 Series Prices In India From August, Tipster Claims

Tipster Abhishek Yadav claims the price of the base iPhone 17 could increase by Rs 12,000 starting the first week of August. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple raised prices across much of its hardware lineup in India last month, but iPhones were left untouched until now. According to an X post shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Cupertino-based tech giant could soon increase prices across the iPhone 17 Series in India, with fresh stock expected to reach dealers by the first week of August 2026.

His X post says Apple informed iPlanet dealers of an upcoming price revision for the iPhone 17 lineup. The base iPhone 17 with 256GB storage could become Rs 12,000 more expensive, rising to Rs 94,990, which initially retailed at a launch price of Rs 82,900, and the 512GB model at Rs 1,02,900. Notably, Apple has yet to officially confirm the price hike of the iPhone 17 Series.

Similar price increases are also expected for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, though revised prices for these models have not been shared. They currently start at Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,49,900, respectively. It remains unclear whether the iPhone Air will also see a price change.

The tipster further pointed to an ongoing supply crunch affecting iPhone 17 retail units in India, with fresh inventory expected to arrive at dealers by next weekend, even as availability remains disrupted across the country.