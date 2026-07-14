ETV Bharat / technology

Apple iOS 27 Public Beta Is Here: Compatible iPhones, How To Install

Public Beta for iOS 27, macOS Golden Gate, iPadOS 27, and other major OS updates is now available ( Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple has released the first public beta versions of iOS 27 and other major software like macOS Golden Gate and iPad OS 27 across eligible devices, following a month-long testing and usage by developers. Notably, the iPhone maker revealed the new software at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2026) last month, where it also released their first developer builds.

The new software mostly focuses on AI-powered Siri that now also exists as a standalone application and a new Child Accounts feature with added parental controls. Other changes only include polishing the design, improving speed, and adding quality-of-life upgrades across devices. To this effect, iOS 27 adds a slider to adjust transparency levels for Liquid Design Interface, promises better speed, and adds sharper layers, along with lots of upgrades for Apple applications. Similarly, the macOS Golden Gate refines the interface 'based on user feedback'.

The public beta release brings a more stable version of Apple's new software to a wider audience, allowing them to experience the new features before everyday consumers. All it needs is a compatible device and a simple registration for the Apple Beta Software Program.

How to Download and Install iOS 27 Public Beta