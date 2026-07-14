Apple iOS 27 Public Beta Is Here: Compatible iPhones, How To Install
The list of compatible devices for iOS 27 includes every iPhone model from the iPhone 17 series to the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE 2nd-gen.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 1:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has released the first public beta versions of iOS 27 and other major software like macOS Golden Gate and iPad OS 27 across eligible devices, following a month-long testing and usage by developers. Notably, the iPhone maker revealed the new software at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2026) last month, where it also released their first developer builds.
The new software mostly focuses on AI-powered Siri that now also exists as a standalone application and a new Child Accounts feature with added parental controls. Other changes only include polishing the design, improving speed, and adding quality-of-life upgrades across devices. To this effect, iOS 27 adds a slider to adjust transparency levels for Liquid Design Interface, promises better speed, and adds sharper layers, along with lots of upgrades for Apple applications. Similarly, the macOS Golden Gate refines the interface 'based on user feedback'.
The public beta release brings a more stable version of Apple's new software to a wider audience, allowing them to experience the new features before everyday consumers. All it needs is a compatible device and a simple registration for the Apple Beta Software Program.
How to Download and Install iOS 27 Public Beta
- Head over to the Apple Beta Software Program website using this link
- Sign up using your Apple Account credentials
- On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update
- Tap 'Beta Updates'
- Select iOS Public Beta from the list and go back
- Wait for the Software Update screen to check for the update and then Download/Install it
Words of Caution
The beta version of iOS 27 is meant to be a testing ground for the stable update, so it is common for it to have some bugs. Apple expects users to report issues with the software and send feedback through the built-in Feedback Assistant app.
Also, it is always recommended to have a backup of the iOS device before installing any beta version so you can come back to the previous software without losing your data if a certain application or service refuses to function on the new build. The stable release of iOS 27 is expected to arrive in September alongside the launch of iPhone 18 Pro models.
iOS 27 Compatible iPhone Devices
iOS 27 will support all iPhones that support the current iOS 26, including devices from the latest iPhone 17 series to iPhone 11 and iPhone SE 2nd-gen. However, several iOS 27 features will not work on older devices due to hardware constraints. For instance, Apple Intelligence is not available on iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14 Series, and all the other older devices.
The complete list of iOS 27 eligible devices is as follows:
- iPhone 17e
- iPhone 17
- iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max
- iPhone Air
- iPhone 16e
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)