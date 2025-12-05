Apple Introduces Hypertension Notifications Feature For Apple Watch Users In India
With the Hypertension notifications feature, Apple Watch users will now be able to receive an alert for the disease by analysing its early signs.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 2:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has launched a new health feature, Hypertension notifications, for Watch users in India. The new feature can alert users if signs of chronic high blood pressure (BP) or hypertension are detected. It is considered a useful feature because hypertension is the leading modifiable risk factor for heart attack, stroke, and kidney disease. This disease impacts approximately 1.3 billion adults globally, and often goes undiagnosed because it often has no symptoms, as many people do not see a doctor regularly and even during a clinical visit. The detection of hypertension can easily go undiagnosed with a single measurement.
How does this new feature work?
The Apple Watch features an optical heart sensor, which analyses how a user’s blood vessels respond to the beats of the heart. It works passively in the background and reviews data over 30-day periods. If the Watch finds any irregular patterns that indicate signs of high BP, it will send users a hypertension alert.
Similar to other Apple Health features, the Hypertension notifications feature is based on rigorous scientific validation. The company developed this new feature using advanced machine learning and training data from over 100,000 participants. The finalised version of this feature was then validated via a clinical study done on over 2,000 participants.
Apple says that the Hypertension notifications feature will not detect all instances of this disease, and with the help of Apple Watch, it is expected to notify over 1 million people with undiagnosed hypertension within the first year of its release.
Professor Dorairaj Prabhakaran, Executive Director of the Centre for Chronic Disease Control and President of the World Heart Federation, said,
“Hypertension is one of the most widespread yet under-diagnosed health conditions. Integrating opportunistic detection into a device people already wear daily will democratise access for early detection and help people have more informed conversations with their doctors.”
Apple suggests that if users receive a hypertension notification, they are recommended to log their blood pressure for seven days using a third-party BP cuff and share the results with their doctor at their next visit.
The tech giant states that the Hypertension notifications feature is consistent with the latest American Heart Association guidelines for the diagnosis and management of this disease.
|Category
|How the feature works
|Data Source
|Apple Watch's optical heart sensor
|Data curation
|Analysis of health data in the background for up to 30 days
|Alert method
|Notifications are sent when patterns such as persistent high blood pressure are observed
|Scientific validation
|Training data from over 100,000 individuals and clinical studies from over 2,000 individuals
|Next step
|Log readings from a third-party BP monitor for 7 days and show them to your doctor