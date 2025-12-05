ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Introduces Hypertension Notifications Feature For Apple Watch Users In India

Hyderabad: Apple has launched a new health feature, Hypertension notifications, for Watch users in India. The new feature can alert users if signs of chronic high blood pressure (BP) or hypertension are detected. It is considered a useful feature because hypertension is the leading modifiable risk factor for heart attack, stroke, and kidney disease. This disease impacts approximately 1.3 billion adults globally, and often goes undiagnosed because it often has no symptoms, as many people do not see a doctor regularly and even during a clinical visit. The detection of hypertension can easily go undiagnosed with a single measurement.

How does this new feature work?

The Apple Watch features an optical heart sensor, which analyses how a user’s blood vessels respond to the beats of the heart. It works passively in the background and reviews data over 30-day periods. If the Watch finds any irregular patterns that indicate signs of high BP, it will send users a hypertension alert.