ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Intelligence Powers New Accessibility Features: Wheelchair Eye Controls For Vision Pro, Subtitle Generation, More

Now with Apple Intelligence, VoiceOver sports new features to help users who are blind or have low vision explore their surroundings and onscreen images. ( Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple has announced new accessibility features and updates powered by Apple Intelligence, which bring new capabilities like detailed descriptions and natural language navigation for VoiceOver, Magnifier, Voice Control, and Accessibility Reader. Additionally, it is set to roll out new features for controlling power wheelchairs with their eyes using Apple Vision Pro and generating subtitles across Apple devices for uncaptioned video content later this year.

Highlighting the uniqueness and benefits of new accessibility features, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Apple’s senior director of Global Accessibility Policy and Initiatives, Sarah Herrlinger, promised that these features are built with privacy at the core.

New Accessibility Updates Powered by Apple Intelligence

Updates to VoiceOver and Magnifier: For users who are blind or have low vision, VoiceOver and Magnifier describe onscreen information or a user’s surroundings. These tools are getting new capabilities with Apple Intelligence. Image Explorer in VoiceOver uses Apple Intelligence to provide richer descriptions of images across apps, including what’s in photographs, scanned bills, personal records, and other visual content. Live Recognition in VoiceOver uses Apple Intelligence to let users press the iPhone Action button to ask questions about what’s in the camera viewfinder, with detailed answers and natural follow-up questions. Magnifier uses Apple Intelligence for visual exploration in a high-contrast interface tailored to low-vision users. It also works with the Action button and supports voice commands like “zoom in” or “turn on flashlight” to control the app hands-free.

Apple Intelligence-powered updates to Magnifier bring the same assistive exploration and visual description to a high-contrast interface designed for users who have low vision. (Apple)

Updates to Voice Control: For users with physical disabilities, Voice Control helps navigate iPhone and iPad with their voice. With Apple Intelligence, the feature is getting natural language support, making it easier to use. Users can now describe onscreen buttons and controls with natural language instead of memorising exact labels or numbers. Apple says that it also makes app navigation easier, as users would be able to give commands to tap a specific button inside any environment.

Updates to Accessibility Reader: For users with disabilities like dyslexia or low vision, Accessibility Reader enables a customised reading experience. With Apple Intelligence, the reading experience is improving as the feature now works on more complex source material like scientific articles, handling text with multiple columns, images, and tables. Accessibility Reader also supports on-demand summaries to provide readers with the option to get an overview of the article before diving into the details. It also sports a new built-in translation feature to let users read text in their native language while retaining custom formatting, font, and colours.

Accessibility Reader works on more complex source material like scientific articles, handling text with multiple columns, images, and tables. (Apple)

Generated Subtitles for Video

For users who are deaf or hard of hearing, the iPhone maker is utilising Apple Intelligence to generate subtitles for spoken dialogue for any video across Apple devices. While subtitles are generally available for media content on streaming platforms, personal videos shared by friends and family do not come with them. When captions or subtitles are not provided, the new Generated Subtitles feature will display transcriptions of spoken audio automatically, including in clips recorded on iPhone, received from friends and family, or streamed online. Apple says that the feature works with on-device speech recognition.