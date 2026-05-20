Apple Intelligence Powers New Accessibility Features: Wheelchair Eye Controls For Vision Pro, Subtitle Generation, More
Apple announced AI-powered accessibility updates, including enhanced navigation tools, generated subtitles, and wheelchair eye-tracking controls, emphasising privacy and inclusivity.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 10:26 AM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has announced new accessibility features and updates powered by Apple Intelligence, which bring new capabilities like detailed descriptions and natural language navigation for VoiceOver, Magnifier, Voice Control, and Accessibility Reader. Additionally, it is set to roll out new features for controlling power wheelchairs with their eyes using Apple Vision Pro and generating subtitles across Apple devices for uncaptioned video content later this year.
Highlighting the uniqueness and benefits of new accessibility features, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Apple’s senior director of Global Accessibility Policy and Initiatives, Sarah Herrlinger, promised that these features are built with privacy at the core.
New Accessibility Updates Powered by Apple Intelligence
Updates to VoiceOver and Magnifier: For users who are blind or have low vision, VoiceOver and Magnifier describe onscreen information or a user’s surroundings. These tools are getting new capabilities with Apple Intelligence. Image Explorer in VoiceOver uses Apple Intelligence to provide richer descriptions of images across apps, including what’s in photographs, scanned bills, personal records, and other visual content. Live Recognition in VoiceOver uses Apple Intelligence to let users press the iPhone Action button to ask questions about what’s in the camera viewfinder, with detailed answers and natural follow-up questions. Magnifier uses Apple Intelligence for visual exploration in a high-contrast interface tailored to low-vision users. It also works with the Action button and supports voice commands like “zoom in” or “turn on flashlight” to control the app hands-free.
Updates to Voice Control: For users with physical disabilities, Voice Control helps navigate iPhone and iPad with their voice. With Apple Intelligence, the feature is getting natural language support, making it easier to use. Users can now describe onscreen buttons and controls with natural language instead of memorising exact labels or numbers. Apple says that it also makes app navigation easier, as users would be able to give commands to tap a specific button inside any environment.
Updates to Accessibility Reader: For users with disabilities like dyslexia or low vision, Accessibility Reader enables a customised reading experience. With Apple Intelligence, the reading experience is improving as the feature now works on more complex source material like scientific articles, handling text with multiple columns, images, and tables. Accessibility Reader also supports on-demand summaries to provide readers with the option to get an overview of the article before diving into the details. It also sports a new built-in translation feature to let users read text in their native language while retaining custom formatting, font, and colours.
Generated Subtitles for Video
For users who are deaf or hard of hearing, the iPhone maker is utilising Apple Intelligence to generate subtitles for spoken dialogue for any video across Apple devices. While subtitles are generally available for media content on streaming platforms, personal videos shared by friends and family do not come with them. When captions or subtitles are not provided, the new Generated Subtitles feature will display transcriptions of spoken audio automatically, including in clips recorded on iPhone, received from friends and family, or streamed online. Apple says that the feature works with on-device speech recognition.
Wheelchair Controls for Apple Vision Pro
Apple is utilising the eye-tracking technology built into Apple Vision Pro to add a new accessibility feature designed for power wheelchair users who cannot rely on joystick controls. The feature, set to debut in the US with support for Tolt and LUCI alternative drive systems, will provide a responsive input method for compatible systems. Apple says that, unlike many eye‑tracking solutions, Vision Pro’s system does not require frequent recalibration and functions reliably across different lighting conditions. Apple also confirmed that it is collaborating with developers to expand compatibility with additional wheelchair drive systems in the future.
Additional Accessibility Updates
Hikawa Adaptive MagSafe Accessory: The Hikawa Grip & Stand for iPhone, designed for accessibility, is now available worldwide in three new colours.
Vehicle Motion Cues in visionOS: Helps reduce motion sickness for Vision Pro users travelling in vehicles.
Face Gestures in visionOS: Enables taps and system actions through facial expressions.
Dwell Control in visionOS: Allows users to select elements with their eyes.
Touch Accommodations in iOS/iPadOS: Offers new ways to personalise device setup.
Made for iPhone Hearing Aids: Improved pairing, handoff, and setup across Apple devices.
Larger Text in tvOS: Let low‑vision users increase onscreen text size.
Name Recognition: Alerts deaf or hard‑of‑hearing users when someone says their name, now in 50+ languages.
Sign Language API for FaceTime: Enables developers to add human interpreters to video calls.
Sony Access Controller Support: Compatible with iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, offering customizable layouts and combined controller use for accessible gaming.