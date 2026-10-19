ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Reportedly Plans Premium HomeView With 360-Degree Robotic Arm

The purported new HomeView is said to feature a 9-inch display, compared to a 7-inch display present in the recently launched HomeView. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple is reportedly working on a premium version of its new HomeView smart home device. It is said to have a robotic arm that turns the screen towards whoever is speaking, making conversations easier. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the upgraded HomeView, with the codename J595, will have a 9-inch display, compared with the 7-inch on the current one. It will look similar to the existing device, but the bigger display will be placed on a motorised arm that allows it to move.

Apple recently launched the standard HomeView as its new smart home device. It features a 7-inch Liquid Retina display, Siri AI and facial recognition. Bloomberg's report shows that the Cupertino-based tech giant is already planning a more advanced version for buyers who want more.

The HomeView Apple recently launched has a screen that cannot turn. People must either stand in front of it or move the device by hand. The new purported model will solve this problem. Its robotic arm can rotate the display a full 360 degrees. The device will recognise who is speaking from their voice, and the screen will turn towards that person automatically. Gurman says Apple could launch the upgraded version in 2027 or 2028.

Apple has not yet announced a name for the premium model. Gurman speculates it could be called HomeView Max, HomeView Ultra, or HomeView 360. It will be positioned above the current model in the range. The price of the premium model has not been shared either.

The current HomeView costs Rs 39,900 in India and $299 in the United States (US). It comes in Silver, Starlight, Rose Pink, and Space Grey. The device features two special speakers. Facial recognition works for up to six people, and an A18 chip powers the device.

The new device should make smart homes easier to use. People can speak from anywhere in the room, and the screen will turn to face them on its own. In short, the screen follows the speaker, so nobody has to move closer or adjust the device. This will make many daily tasks at home simpler and more comfortable for everyone.

Apple is putting a great deal of effort into this premium version. If it launches as planned, the device could build a distinct identity for itself in coming years, both in India and in markets around the world.